Some Of You Haven’t Played Anomia Yet. Let's Fix That.

When I first played this with friends, we renamed it. While Anomia is an apt name — technically a brain disorder that prevents a person from remembering the names of ordinary objects, which this game will give you a feel for — we felt this card game was more accurately (if rather prosaically) described as “the stress game.” In the best way possible.

 

The gameplay is pretty simple, you and at least two other players draw cards. Each card has a symbol and a category on it, such as “plant,” “breakfast food,” or “body part.” When the symbol on a card you draw matches the symbol on another player’s card, you blurt out an example from the category on their card before the other person can do the same from your card. Wild cards and special rules mix things up, making game play faster and more frenzied.

While thinking of a breakfast food seems pretty easy, when there’s the pressure of a quick response weighing on you, you’ll be surprised at how blank your mind goes. I consider my own vocabulary to be at least high school level, so I found it fascinating how often my go-to (and always wrong) answers were “crap” or “allergies.” Needless to say, hilarity will ensue.​


