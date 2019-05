​Marc Schwartz is the radio announcer for the Somerset Patriots, a minor league team in New Jersey, and he's also got some solid hand-eye coordination. During a game earlier this week, a foul ball pinged towards the commentator's booth and was snagged on the fly by Schwartz. It would have been a good moment in any case, but Schwartz's live commentary takes it to the next level.

boy am I impressive... 😎 pic.twitter.com/KaaOWPI84V — Marc Schwartz (@MarcSchwartz26) May 16, 2019