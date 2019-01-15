You Haven't Heard Of The First Great Meme Of 2019... And It Shows

We're out of New Year's territory and hurtling toward Groundhog Day season and the people of the internet are so desperate for a new meme format that they just conjured one out of thin air... and it shows.

Last week we wrote about Big Chungus, which, although a fantastic meme, inherently cannot truly be the first great meme of 2019 because it actually had been gaining steam throughout the last chunk of 2018.

And though there are a handful of "and it shows" memes from the tail end of last year, the megaviral tweets didn't come until this year. All hail the first great meme of 2019:

some of y’all never played wii sports w your siblings, while your parents fought for a divorce in the other room and IT SHOWS — pretty flacko (@adriancalistro_) January 12, 2019

Some of you never completed these in under a minute and it shows pic.twitter.com/Xv4Vi1Vl2L — serendipitus euphoria (@livesndazarus) January 8, 2019

Some of y’all can’t flip tortillas with your bare hands and it shows — mey (@OkayMey) January 10, 2019

What's interesting is that "and it shows" is a normal phrase that's been used innocuously for forever. And the construction has been used online to call out toxic biases and behaviors for years. Here's an example of a genuine usage of the phrase:



Some of y'all have no trans friends and it shows — Ty Turner 🤙🏼 (@partar400) January 15, 2019

You can still find people using "and it shows" like that. But the overwhelming majority of tweets that pop up on the timeline with the phrase are memes. And some of them are really funny:



Some of y’all didn’t listen to Panic! At the Disco or The All-American Rejects as a pre-teen and it shows. — Drew A. Metcalf (@AllynDM) January 14, 2019

some of y’all only discovered recently that africa isn’t a country and it shows. — ā (@ashleyxkim) January 14, 2019

some of you never blacked out in high school off UV blue and it shows — BRITT (@lmaobritt) January 14, 2019





Some are wholesome:



some of y'all are beautiful people deserving of love and it shows — Thomas ‘TomSka’ Ridgewell (@thetomska) January 15, 2019

some of y’all are genuinely kind people despite having been thru a lot of pain and it shows — dildo baggins (@7oided) January 6, 2019





Most entries into this meme's canon fall into that "relatable nostalgic" basket of internet humor:



Some of you didn’t have to use this to clean the carpet on your knees and it shows pic.twitter.com/JSziCpyapb — Laila🇲🇦 (@lailaa_xx) January 15, 2019

Some of you didn’t grow up having to watch Titanic on two separate VHS tapes and it shows — jon (@prasejeebus) January 15, 2019

some of u never had to play 3d pinball space cadet while waiting for ur parents to get off the phone so u could log on to the internet and it shows. — vandana (@vandanaiscool) January 14, 2019





Some are, uh, a little too relatable?



Some of y’alls faces were never thrown into a birthday cake and it shows — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕣🌻 (@2seoksmiles) January 15, 2019

Some of you never stared at the lobster tank in the grocery store for an extended period of time and it shows — Joey (@m_cGuire) January 14, 2019

Some of you have never performed a spell to increase Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s longevity and it shows — Tanner (@tgilliland789) January 13, 2019

Some of you have never had this ball hit your face and it shows pic.twitter.com/SFohoRWQBy — Murad (@MuradMN_) January 13, 2019





Even the brands have joined in on the fun:



Some of you don’t cut through campus buildings to stay warm and it shows. — Utah State University (@USUAggies) January 15, 2019

Some of you have never received an end piece of a baguette as your side and it shows. — Panera Bread (@panerabread) January 15, 2019

Some of you haven't had Whataburger this week and it shows — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 14, 2019





Oh well. At least the brands are using it right, like this flawless execution from Mr. Peanut:

Some of you have never had to reconcile being a peanut while also advocating for the consumption of peanuts and it shows. — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 14, 2019





Mr. Peanut has some internet culture savvy running its brand, and it shows.