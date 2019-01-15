You Haven't Heard Of The First Great Meme Of 2019... And It Shows

We're out of New Year's territory and hurtling toward Groundhog Day season and the people of the internet are so desperate for a new meme format that they just conjured one out of thin air... and it shows.
Last week we wrote about Big Chungus, which, although a fantastic meme, inherently cannot truly be the first great meme of 2019 because it actually had been gaining steam throughout the last chunk of 2018.
And though there are a handful of "and it shows" memes from the tail end of last year, the megaviral tweets didn't come until this year. All hail the first great meme of 2019:
What's interesting is that "and it shows" is a normal phrase that's been used innocuously for forever. And the construction has been used online to call out toxic biases and behaviors for years. Here's an example of a genuine1 usage of the phrase:
You can still find people using "and it shows" like that. But the overwhelming majority of tweets that pop up on the timeline with the phrase are memes. And some of them are really funny:
Some are wholesome:
Most entries into this meme's canon fall into that "relatable nostalgic" basket of internet humor:
Some are, uh, a little too relatable?
Even the brands have joined in on the fun2:
Oh well. At least the brands are using it right, like this flawless execution from Mr. Peanut:
Mr. Peanut has some internet culture savvy running its brand, and it shows.
1 That tweet, from trans activist and YouTuber Ty Turner, is from earlier this week and has almost triple digit retweets, so it's heartening to see that this meme has not reduced the power of important, earnest messages like this one. ↩
2 Which probably means the fun is over, but it was fun while it lasted, right? ↩