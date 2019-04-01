Flannel Fabric Was Missing From American Manufacturing For 40 Years Until This Shirt Came Out

It was a lumberjack thing. A shirt for ranchers. Then surfers, then grunge. Now everybody looks like they belong in a flannel. Comfortable, casual, even capable of giving off a bit of class if you button it up. But made in America? Not so much. The people at American Giant, known for their stated determination to bring manufacturing back to the US, wanted to make a flannel shirt in the States — not just cutting and sewing, but dying and weaving the yarn, and finishing the fabric too. After learning yarn-dyed flannel production was a thing forty years gone, they stitched together a series of suppliers and factories — some of whom had to relearn and relaunch forgotten skills.

The end product is something that's gonna last for a couple decades, with a classic flannel pattern that time has already proven won't go out of style. And to say the least, people are interested. Their March shipment is already sold out but they're taking orders for April now.







