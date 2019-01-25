An All-Meat Diet Is Not The Answer, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Eating nothing but meat is not why you're healthy, you can ditch your computer mouse and the world does not need self-driving bicycles.

Every few months, good hard-working journalists step up to the plate and tackle one of the most pressing issues of our day: is eating nothing but meat, actually healthy? And they find, as Outside's Andrew Zaleski found out this week, three things. First, abruptly switching your body to an all-protein, low-fiber diet will absolutely ruin your digestive system. Second, they actually found themselves "feeling" healthier. And third: the meat has nothing to do with it.

It's not that red meat, consumed in pounds on a daily basis is some kind of superfood. It's that when you're eating nothing but meat you aren't eating all the stuff that actually makes you feel like crap: sugar, saturated fats, and just too much food in general.

Sure, it's easy to look at someone who switched to an all-meat diet, saw progress and pin it on the meat but you're ignoring what any sort of diet asks of anyone: to be intentional about what you're putting into your body.

And even if eating nothing but animal protein was the healthiest possible thing you could do, it's arguably the least-sustainable diet. One of the largest contributors to green house gas emissions is cow farts. How are we supposed to feed a planet of 7.5 billion people a diet of two pounds of beef a day? Who gets to decide? It's telling that the all-meat diet is one endorsed by bitcoin evangelists.

[Outside]

Chances are, if you are reading this you probably use a computer for your job. You probably think about ergonomics and small productivity tweaks and generally find some sort of joy in optimizing your computing experience. You probably have a second monitor.

But here's an idea: You should learn more keyboard shortcuts. Motherboard's Daniel Oberhaus, who is a genius, challenged himself to not using his mouse for an entire month. And you know what? He loved it. He doesn't say if he was objectively more productive — I suppose you'll have to ask his boss that one — but, importantly, he felt productive.

And I believe it. As someone who grew up right after DOS and the command line interface fell to the GUI, there's something romantic about using nothing but the keyboard, furiously typing away to do the most basic tasks like it is in the movies.

Granted, almost all UI design is a GUI, so exclusively using the keyboard comes with it's drawbacks, but think of it as a fun challenge. See how long you can go without having to touch your mouse.

[Motherboard]

Look, I'm biased. I love riding bicycles. They're relatively cheap, take up little space and are the most efficient mode of human-powered transportation. In connection with trains and busses, they're one of the few ways to create sustainable urban transportation. Bill Nye, the science guy, put it best: "A bowl of oatmeal, 30 miles, you can't come close to that."

The venture capitalists realize this. It's not that they suddenly realize that in order to somewhat stall the impending climate-induced collapse of society — though I guess you could argue that the fall of humanity would negatively impact shareholder value — but that sustainable urban transportation is going to happen and they might as well be the ones selling the bikes. That's why you have multiple companies flooding cities with cheap electric scooters, and even freaking Uber has their own bikeshare company now.

Which, given all that, is fine. More bikes and scooters and money just means that cities will actually start listening and redesigning their streets and transit infrastructure around bicycles and scooters. The planet might be trying to shake us like a bad cold, but at least I'll have a fucking bike lane that isn't filled with parked cars.

But, I'm afraid, they've gone too far. Yesterday, Wired's Alex Davies and Aarian Marshall reported that Uber is considering developing, uh, self-driving bicycles to cut costs on their Jump bikeshare program. You see, bicycles require maintenance, and if they're electric bikes they need to be recharged. Hiring people to collect the bikes is too expensive! The obvious solution, according to Uber, is to spend billions developing the world's first autonomous two-wheeled vehicle.

Sure, makes sense! Definitely the most efficient use of capital. Love how the market always finds the best solution to problems. Spending billions to subsidize bike purchases for commuters, thus entrusting the maintenance of the bicycle to the user, is obviously a dumb and terrible idea.

[Wired]