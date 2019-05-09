Alabama Senate Devolves Into Shouting Match After GOP Tries To Sneakily Pass Draconian Abortion Law

The Alabama State Senate erupted in chaos on Thursday afternoon after a Republican caucus tried to quickly change a bill restricting reproductive rights without a vote.

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, who presides over the state senate, tried to pass the bill through the legislative body with a voice vote. This made Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton explode out of his chair.

Watch:

BREAKING: Alabama Republicans just tried to sneak through a measure that would make nearly all abortions a felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison without even so much as a normal a roll call vote.



Watch all hell breaking loose on the Alabama Senate floor: pic.twitter.com/C9KKSGqbqG — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) May 9, 2019

The bill in question is for a proposed law that would make performing an abortion a felony. If it were to pass, a doctor who performs any abortion in the state of Alabama could go to jail for as many as 99 years. On Wednesday the bill had exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest added, according to AL.com.



This motion removed those exceptions and moved the bill forward for a vote. After Singleton's outburst, the vote has been tabled for next week, AL.com reports.

Read more about the bill here.

[via Arlen Parsa]