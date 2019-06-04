Eight Unique Gifts For Father's Day That Cost $50 Or Less

Your dad knows you’re not made out of money. He’s the one who taught you that phrase. Here are eight gifts for Father’s Day that each pack a big dose of useful coolness while sporting a not-so-big price tag.

Finally a bob-free headlamp. Designed for hikers and trail runners, this extra-smart lamp is ideal for mechanics and RC/model hobbyists too. With the rechargeable battery pack moved to the back of the headlamp, the tiltable light is able to stay flush against the forehead. Moisture-wicking fabric and up to 320 lumens of adjustable brightness make the light even more useful.

[Buy]



What lasts longer than concrete? Well, lots of stuff, but this concrete desk organizer will absolutely be in the running for gift most likely to endure. Weighing nearly two pounds, this has room for eight pens/pencils, plus scissors and business cards or a notebook.

[Buy]



Warning: Some people, after receiving one of these, have been known to contract hyperlabelosis. Once he feels the thrill of seeing a precisely labeled cabinet, drawer, shelf, can of parts, it’s possible he won’t be able to stop.

[Buy]



No Father’s Day in recent history has gone by without legions of dads receiving a Leatherman. Because they tick all the boxes: cool, useful, durable. This little keychain-friendly Squirt Multi-Tool packs a bevy of utilitarian tools in a compact space.

[Buy]



Whether he car camps, backpacks, or takes cross-country motorcycle rides, he’ll appreciate the utility of this set. Featuring a knife, spoon, fork and bottle/can opener that all nest together into a single unit, this German Army-issued set is made from stainless steel, and will definitely hold up.

[Buy]



Now that dad bods are in, celebrate with a gift set named for the phenomenon. This seriously well-packed bundle comes from Dollar Shave Club and includes a razor handle, four razor cartridges, shave butter, deodorant and about six other things that’ll clean him up nice.

[Buy]



Coffee drinking dads can be hard to shop for, but this gadget serves three caffeinated preferences. The double-wall glass vessel and stainless steel filter can make cold brew, pour over, or loose leaf tea for one. It even serves as a travel mug thanks to its flip-top lid.

[Buy]



This simple pocket tee is made for the hot days ahead with a lightweight cotton, woven in a textured slub that lets in the breeze and lets out body heat. No dad has too many quality pocket tee shirts.​

[Buy]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​