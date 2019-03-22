Can Straight-Fit Pants Look As Good As Slim? Can Slim Be As Comfortable As Straight? Apparently, Yes

You know you've found your favorite pair of pants when you're always trying to get one more wear out of them, then get bummed when they're in the laundry. These pants are gunning to be that pair. Made by Flint and Tinder, a brand making quality, made-in-the-US style staples that are meant to stick around, the 365 pants have the classic five-pocket, zipper-fly styling of a pair of jeans with the soft feel of chinos. Three percent Lycra gives them enough stretch that you'll never feel uncomfortable, and they'll keep their shape (even on their third deployment before a wash).



They come in seven different go-with-everything colors and you get your choice of slim fit (modern, tapered, not over tight) or straight (roomier, not baggy, good with work boots). And there's no reason to limit yourself to one or the other — as you may have noticed, style is fluid these days. You don't have to be the guy who only wears slim pants. Or the guy who never wears them. Wear whichever you want on a given day, and you'll just be the guy with really good pants.​





[Get a pair]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​

