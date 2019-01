The British Antarctic Survey does the hard, cold work of Antarctic research, and we get to see the cool stuff, like a GoPro dropping 3000 feet into a borehole:

Here's some footage from the top of a similar 900 m deep borehole hot water drilled in 2017. It's well worth watching all the way through with the sound on! @BAS_News pic.twitter.com/YYlYprtVZt — Hot Water on Ice (@HotWaterOnIce) January 25, 2019

The variations in the borehole's walls are due to the variations in the snow and ice makeup as the depth changes and its reaction with the hot water used to make the borehole.





[Via Twitter]