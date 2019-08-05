30–50 Feral Hogs (And Many More Memes About Them) Have Taken Over Social Media

​There's a megameme in our midst.

Early Monday afternoon, an exchange played out (in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, by the way) that yielded the requisite materials to launch a meme from "funny phrase" to "the only thing on your Twitter timeline."

Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

That's right. This man has a question to pose to rural Americans everywhere: how should he go about killing the 30–50 feral hogs that run into his yard (within three to five minutes) while his sma–

Wait a second. Did you just hear that?

30–50 feral hogs

That's right. "30–50 feral hogs." Say it out loud. Write it down.

Or, better yet, meme it. That's what Twitter is doing right now, and it's marvelous. Take a look at some of these beautiful, hilarious memes inspired by one man's horrible, unmanageable hog problem.

hog girl summer — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) August 5, 2019

Feral Hog Power Ranking:



1-Hog 17

2-Hog 5

3-Hog 2

4-Hog 29

5-Hog 11

6-Hog 1

7-Hog 3

8-Hog 25

9-Hog 20

10-Hog 23

11-Hog 4

12-Hog 18

13-Hog 7

14-Hog 31

15-Hog 21

16-Hog 9

17-Hog 13

18-Hog 22

19-Hog 33

20-Hog 19

21-Hog 6

22-Hog 24

23-Hog 35

24-Hog 36

25-Hog 16

26-Hog 12

27-Hog 38 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) August 5, 2019

ME, SEEING 29 FERAL HOGS RUNNING INTO MY YARD: Careful now, kids.



ME, SEEING EXACTLY ONE ADDITIONAL HOG RUNNING INTO MY YARD: pic.twitter.com/6MTXSDK8qb — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) August 5, 2019

30-50 Feral Hogs is an address in Queens — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) August 5, 2019

Feral hogs threatening my children by country:

🇦🇹 0

🇩🇰 0

🇫🇮 0

🇩🇪 0

🇮🇹 0

🇮🇪 0

🇱🇺 0

🇨🇭 0

🇬🇧 0

🇭🇺 0

🇪🇸 0

🇵🇹 0

🇸🇬 0

🇸🇦 0

🇧🇪 0

🇸🇪 0

🇦🇺 0

🇫🇷 0

🇳🇿 0

🇳🇱 0

🇧🇷 0

🇨🇦 0

🇲🇽 0

🇺🇸 30-50 — Daragh (@QDaragh) August 5, 2019

You still wake up sometimes, don't you Clarice? You wake up in the dark and hear the screaming of the 30-50 feral hogs — Lauren (@LLW902) August 5, 2019

When 30-50 feral hogs need killin’ pic.twitter.com/Y3rzBw5uTu — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 5, 2019

I got 99 problems and 30-50 of them are feral hogs — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) August 5, 2019

Meta Memes

One classic and simple pasttime: combining the latest meme with old favorites. In the case of the hogs, it's extra easy.

I love these 30 to 50 hogs and their curvy hog bodies. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to hogs on the thicker si — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) August 5, 2019

i’m so finished with white men’s entitlement lately that i’m not really sad about children being mauled by 30 to 50 feral hogs because their daddy forgot to reload — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 5, 2019

I am a:



⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 30-50 feral hogs



Seeking:



⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 a yard with unsupervised small children to run in to within 3-5 minutes — AshPop (@BarbiturateCat) August 5, 2019

My [35m] feral hogs [3m, 4m, 3f, 5m, 2f, 7f, 6m, 8m, 1f, 5f, 2f, 2m, 4m, 3m, 4m, 3f, 5m, 2f, 7f, 6m, 8m, 1f, 5f, 2f, 2m, 4m, 3m, 4m, 3f, 5m, 2f, 7f, 6m, 8m, 1f, 5f] are unionizing — dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) August 5, 2019

Musical Hog Memes

It's actually impressive how many songs can easily accommodate the words "30–50 feral hogs" being shoehorned into their lyrics.

🎶But *I* would shoot 30-50 feral hogs



And *I* would shoot 30-50 more



Just to *be* the man who shoots 60-100 feral hogs



Within 3-5 minutes🎶 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) August 5, 2019

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, nevermind it’s 50 feral hogs. — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) August 5, 2019

take me down to the paradise city

where the hogs are feral and there's 30-50 — the shitpostal service (@thedanstringer) August 5, 2019

because maybe

you're gonna be the one that saves me

and after all

you're my feral hog — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) August 5, 2019

Feral Hog, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral Hog, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral Hog, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Feral Hog! — Frasier Ramon (@SteveMerkle9) August 5, 2019

It goes like this

the fourth the fifth

fifty hogs

surround my kids — Alan (@alan_maguire) August 5, 2019

Will They Last?

There are even memes about hilariously short and easily-forgotten meme cycle. 30–50 Hogs are nothing if not self aware.

In ~72 hours this will be completely incomprehensible pic.twitter.com/QljE5XSWHM — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 5, 2019

you: 'thirty to fifty feral hogs won't be funny by this time tomorrow'

me: pic.twitter.com/3658snaeaA — austin walker (@austin_walker) August 5, 2019

is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 5, 2019





Will we be laughing at this meme tomorrow? I think so. In this humble memeologist's opinion, the phrase "30–50 hogs" is simply made of the kinds of sounds that make a person laugh. It might be funny forever. Or maybe not! No one knows.

But I do know this: they're here not. Instead of thinking of ways to get rid of them, we could choose to just enjoy their presence.