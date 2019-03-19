Before You Open That Basement Speakeasy, Infuse Your Own Hooch

Show up at that en fuego new bar in your neighborhood and chances are they’ll have cocktails featuring ginger cinnamon whiskey, chili infused vodka, maybe even something gummy bear-related. If you’ve ever thought you could totally do that yourself, you’re right. And here’s a kit that will help. The 1Pt Master Infusion Kit is made by table/kitchen/barware company Teroforma and comes with a swank walnut-topped glass infusing bottle with the capacity to infuse half the contents of a standard 750 ml bottle of hooch.

The kit has all you need (except booze) to make seven different infusions, with packets of citrus, mint, floral, chili, cinnamon, smoky and chocolate blends. Pour a packet into the stainless infusion basket, add the recommended spirit, and wait from two to six hours for your homemade infusion. The included gold-finished steel straw lets you take samples from your concoction as it marinates and the instruction booklet gives total infusion newbies steeping confidence. There’s even a list of cocktail recipes to make with your newly brewed potions.​





