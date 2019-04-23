This Book Gives You 1000 Hi-Res Pics Of Vinyl Covers From The 60s Through 90s

​A record collection that nudges into the thousands is dang impressive. One that tops a hundred-thousand? That’s just surreal. Michael Ochs had just such a collection when TASCHEN approached him to curate this book. The rock and roll photo archivist picked the top decile of his collection to highlight in “1000 Record Covers.” Covering vinyl’s biggest decades from the 1960s to the 90s, the book’s album art is presented here with TASCHEN’s usual hyper-attention to archive reproduction.

The 576 pages take you chronologically through a musical journey, from Nat King Cole and Peggy Lee through The Velvet Underground and Joan Baez, hitting the 70s/80s with Stevie Wonder and The Talking Heads, and ending somewhere in the mid 90s with Oasis and Nirvana. If your appreciation of music includes the full body experience — from the smell of the vinyl to the art on the cover to the weight of the disc, this is a classic to add to your collection. File it up at the beginning right between 10CC and 10,000 Maniacs.





