What To Know About ZTE, The Chinese Technology Company Trump Suddenly Wants To Help

On Sunday, President Donald Trump surprised trade experts and national security officials alike by tweeting his intention to help a Chinese tech firm called ZTE (Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment) "get back into business."

President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018

What is ZTE, and why is Trump — who recently has not shown much concern for Chinese workers — suddenly interested in giving it a boost? Here's what you need to know.

ZTE Was Fined $900 Million Last Year For Selling Parts To Iran And North Korea

ZTE, which sells cellphones and equipment for cellular networks, settled with the US Justice Department in March 2017 over charges that it illegally sold equipment to Iran and North Korea. The company agreed to pay at least $900 million in fines and to discipline the employees who were involved in the illegal sales.

A five-year investigation found ZTE conspired to evade US embargoes by buying US components, incorporating them into ZTE equipment and illegally shipping them to Iran.

In addition, it was charged in connection with 283 shipments of telecommunications equipment to North Korea.



[Reuters]

American Companies Were Banned From Selling Parts To ZTE Last Month

In April, the Commerce Department announced that it was banning the sale of American parts to ZTE as punishment for ZTE's violation of last year's plea deal. The ban seemed designed to inflict maximal damage on ZTE, which relies on parts made by American companies for most of its products.

Last month, officials said ZTE had violated its agreement with the United States because it didn't punish senior management for having violated the sanctions. Instead, the Commerce Department said, ZTE paid them bonuses and lied about it. As punishment, the department forbade American technology companies from selling their products to ZTE for seven years.

That means no Qualcomm chips or Android software for its phones, and no American chips or other components for its cellular gear. Analysts estimate that four-fifths of ZTE's products have American companies.



[The New York Times]

ZTE Announced It Was Ceasing 'Major Operating Activities' Last Week

Last week, ZTE announced in exchange filings that it was halting operations while it attempted to persuade the US government to lift or modify the ban on selling US parts to the company.

"As a result of the Denial Order, the major operating activities of the Company have ceased," ZTE said in the filing.

"As of now, the Company maintains sufficient cash and strictly adheres to its commercial obligations subject to compliance with laws and regulations," it said.

[CNBC]

Trump's Announcement Comes In The Midst Of Negotiations Over A Potential Trade Deal With China

Trump's surprise announcement about ZTE appears to be designed to extract concessions from China in this week's trade negotiations. But it's not yet clear what exactly the US would be getting in exchange for a softer stance on ZTE.

Washington and Beijing have threatened to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other's products, fueling fears of a full-blown trade war.



Talks in Beijing earlier this month aimed at dialing down the tensions failed to produce any major breakthroughs. But Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser is heading to Washington this week for more negotiations...



Trump's announcement — welcomed Monday by Beijing — should create a more positive backdrop for trade talks.



[CNN Money]

National Security Exports Warn That ZTE Products Could Be Used For Espionage

The intelligence community has warned for years that ZTE's close ties to the Chinese government mean that China could use ZTE technology to spy on Americans — a concern that Trump's public statements about ZTE haven't addressed.

The head of the FBI and other intelligence chiefs in congressional testimony this year urged American citizens to steer clear of products from ZTE and its Chinese rival Huawei. And just two weeks ago, the Pentagon banned the companies' phones from being sold on military bases, saying they "may pose an unacceptable risk to Department's personnel, information and mission." ...



Adam Segal, director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, called Trump’s instruction to his Commerce Department to assist ZTE "highly unusual, given the intelligence community has given several unambiguous warnings about using ZTE and Huawei products."



[The Washington Post]