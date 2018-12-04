YouTube's Top Earners This Year, Charted

​Achieving fame and wealth on YouTube is no easy feat — most creators toil for years, only gain hundreds or a few thousand followers and earn a negligible amount of money for their efforts. And even for the ones who do achieve success, the burnout induced by the constant need to produce new videos is a very real issue. But for those that have hit the big time, the returns can be huge.

This graphic from the BBC, using numbers estimated by Forbes, shows the top 10 earners on YouTube from June 2017 to June 2018. Seven-year-old Ryan, the face of Ryan ToysReview — where, as the name implies, he reviews a new toy every day — earned an astounding $22 million, justing beating out Jake Paul and trick-shot kings Dude Perfect:

PewDiePie, despite having the most followers on YouTube (74.1 million, compared to Ryan ToysReviews' 17.3 million), comes in at 9th on the list.





[BBC]