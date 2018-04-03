Shooting Reported At YouTube Headquarters In San Bruno, California

On Tuesday afternoon, a shooter attacked employees at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California — a suburb of San Francisco. The female suspect reportedly killed multiple people and injured more. NBC reports that she is now dead.

News first broke after Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube live, tweeted that he heard shots and saw people running in the building, which contains over 1,100 workers, according to Google.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Another product manager, Todd Sherman, wrote that he "saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police confirmed on their Twitter account that there was police activity in the area, calling it "a very active scene."



Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Friends of employees and those near the scene have begun to post screenshots of text conversations and pictures of police presence in the area. One Twitter user has posted unverified screenshots of a conversation with a YouTube employee who says that two people are dead and that the shooter is a female.

Apparently two people have been shot so far at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno. Suspect allegedly a female. pic.twitter.com/tYmuuDtwgV — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

According to the San Mateo County police scanner, the suspect is "possibly down" and that there may be as many as 37 people who "will need triaging."



Reporter Ryan Parker says that San Francisco General Hospital PIO Brent Andrew says people have already died and that he expects more.

People in the building across from YouTube's headquarters say they are in lockdown because of an active shooter across the street.



Footage shows police escorting people out of the building with their hands up. Looking at footage from YouTube's heat map feature verifies the images (warning: this footage may be unfiltered).

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I’m safe. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Google, which owns YouTube, has acknowledged the incident and says it will provide official information after more is known.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018





