I Made A Timeline Of Facebook's 2018 And It Nearly Broke Me

About two months ago, I pitched my fellow Digg editors on what I thought was a fairly simple year-in-review idea: timelines of everything noteworthy that happened in 2018 for big companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Tesla. I did something similar for MoviePass before, and that was for the company's entire existence up to that point! How hard could it be to catalog the ups and downs of these companies for just a year? While juggling my other duties, I started by looking at Facebook:



"Hmm," you might be thinking, "isn't that timeline a little sparse?" Yes, yes it is — that's just one product of the hours of tedious, soul-snuffing work I put making this one article. I won't bore you with the details about Excel and Photoshop letting me down, though those roadblocks certainly didn't help; what really made tackling the year in Facebook a burden wasn't the volume of headlines to sort through, but the actual import of the events themselves.

See, I thought that going over the entire year would only yield between 15 and 25 headlines worth spotlighting. Instead, the list I compiled had around 80. It's not just that the year has played tricks on my perception of time; there's just so much going on with Facebook in any given week that a severely condensed timeline would feel woefully incomplete.

On top of that, a lot of the events on this list are just unquestionably bad. It's one thing to take stock of Facebook's history, especially in the last year, in order to determine what it feels like we've lost because of it, but trying to lay out 12 months of news is a depressing and arguably pointless task. I'm sure I've missed some stories that belong on this list, but even with all the events I've cataloged below I had to make uncomfortable calls about what did and didn't make the cut. You could make equally lengthy timelines just about hate-speech on Facebook but what would the point of that be? What would that tell us that we don't already know about Facebook and the ways it has warped society? Likewise, the prospect of repeating this task for Elon Musk's egomaniacal antics, the ruthless expansion of Amazon or the continual erosion of Google's "don't be evil"-ethos now feels far too masochistic for my taste.

I have so much more respect for reporters focused on the Facebook beat — I don't know how you keep up with this. Thank you to every journalist who holds Facebook accountable (and hasn't been put out of a job by way of its practices). No thank you to Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and every other executive and investor who drives this behemoth to do more heinous shit. Finally, thank you to every worker at Facebook who tries to change the company for the better from the inside. Please keep trying.

Facebook's 2018, Recapped

Stories marked with a logo badge are the biggest stories of the year, in our opinion:

1/4/18 — Zuckerberg Pledges He Will Focus On Fixing 'Important Issues' With Facebook

2017 ended on a dour note for Facebook, with the wide array of ads bought by the Russian Internet Research Agency in an effort to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election still fresh in the public's mind alongside former execs chastising the company's broader negative societal impact. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicks off 2018 with a "personal challenge" to himself to improve Facebook's practices in light of the past year. "Facebook has a lot of work to do -- Whether it's protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

1/11/18 — 'Meaningful Social Interactions' Take Priority In The News Feed Algorithm

Following Zuckerberg's personal challenge comes the company's first major announcement of 2018: a reprioritization of the kinds of content that appear in user's News Feeds. "We've gotten feedback from our community that public content -- posts from businesses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other," writes Zuckerberg. A month later, BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos spotlights how the newly-tweaked algorithm's focus on increasing "time well spent" ended up cementing an obnoxious video at the top of her friend's feeds for weeks.

1/19/18 — Facebook Experiments With User-Sourced Ranking Of News

Some Facebook users have already been asked to rank the trustworthiness of news sites which appear on the social network. In one survey, people were asked if they recognized a number of websites and then asked, ““How much do you trust each of these domains?” They were able to choose from a range of answers, including entirely, a lot, somewhat, barely and not at all.

1/30/18 — Facebook Bans Cryptocurrency Advertisements

1/31/18 — Q4 2017 And Full Year Report To Investors

Already last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people's time is well spent. In total, we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours every day. [Emphasis ours]

2/8/18 — Facebook Participates In UK House Of Commons Hearing On Fake News

The day-long affair, held in a ballroom at the George Washington University, also gave the members of parliament an opportunity to scold the various representatives from Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter. Committee members expressed frustration at what they portrayed as the companies' lack of transparency and unwillingness to investigate, without prompting, the degree to which foreign agents used their platforms to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum.

2/12/18 — A Long Read On Facebook's 2017, And Germany Rules Against Facebook

Wired publishes their March 2018 cover story, "Inside the Two Years That Shook Facebook — and the World," written by Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein. It opens with an account of how contractor Nicholas Fearnow fed then-Gizmodo reporter Michael Nuñez the information that would spark his 2016 article "Former Facebook Workers: We Routinely Suppressed Conservative News" (a headline then-executive editor John Cook later acknowledged "was engineered for direct injection into the veins of the right-wing grievance-mongers"). In Thompson and Vogelstein's telling, that article set the stage for "the most tumultuous two years of Facebook's existence" (can't blame them for not being clairvoyant). Oh, on the same day, the Berlin Regional Court rules Facebook's real name policy illegal, which Facebook says they'll appeal.

2/16/18 — Belgium Rules Against Facebook Over Cookie And Pixel Tracking

Facebook Inc. must stop tracking Belgian users' surfing outside the social network and delete data it's already gathered, or it will face fines of 250,000 ($312,000) euros a day, a Belgian court ruled.

2/19/18 — Facebook VP Rob Goldman's Face-Saving Twitter Thread In Response To Robert Muller's Indictment Of 13 Russians Backfires Spectacularly

Even before Mr. Goldman’s tweets were blasted along to Mr. Trump’s 48 million followers, they lacked crucial context about what exactly Mr. Mueller’s investigation had found. He made sweeping pronouncements about the misuse of Facebook’s advertising products while neglecting to mention that most of Russia’s exploitation took the form of nonadvertising posts. He claimed that swinging the election in Mr. Trump’s favor was not a primary goal of Russia’s Facebook campaign, when Mr. Mueller’s indictment had just concluded that it was.

3/1/18 — Facebook Kills The 'Friends And Family'-Oriented Explore Feed

In surveys, people told us they were less satisfied with the posts they were seeing, and having two separate feeds didn’t actually help them connect more with friends and family.

3/7/18 — BlackBerry Accuses Facebook Of Infringing On Messaging Patents, Files Suit

The core of BlackBerry’s complaint, which is a sprawling 117 pages, is that the company’s proprietary and patent-protected messaging product BlackBerry Messenger, known colloquially as BBM, was a cornerstone of modern mobile communications.

3/9/18 — Facebook Secures Exclusive Broadcast Rights To 25 MLB Games In 2018

3/13/18 — 'UN Investigators Cite Facebook Role In Myanmar Crisis'

Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, told reporters that social media had played a “determining role” in Myanmar. “It has ... substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public. Hate speech is certainly of course a part of that. As far as the Myanmar situation is concerned, social media is Facebook, and Facebook is social media,” he said.

3/17/18 — The New York Times And The Observer Publish Their Cambridge Analytica Investigations

With the aid of whistleblower Christopher Wylie, The New York Times and The Observer uncovered the scale and methods of a data harvesting scheme enacted by UK-based analytics firm Cambridge Analytica — a company owned by right-wing billionaire Robert Mercer and that Steve Bannon was VP of before joining the Trump presidential campaign. Long story short, with the help of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan, Cambridge Analytica sopped up data on tens of millions of Facebook users through an app called "This Is Your Digital Life," which the firm's researcher then used to create political profiles that were used to target voters in the 2016 US presidential elections and the Brexit vote in the UK earlier that same year. Keep reading, it gets worse:

3/19/18 — Cambridge Analytica Executives Caught On Camera Suggesting The Use Of Ex-Spies And Entrapment To Interfere With Elections

3/20/18 — Departed WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Tweets What's On His Mind

3/23/18 — 'Facebook Users And Shareholders File Four Lawsuits Over Data Harvesting'

Facebook Inc. has been hit with four lawsuits in federal court in San Francisco and San Jose thus far this week in the wake of revelations that a political data firm obtained information about 50 million Facebook users.

3/28/18 — Facebook Announces It Will Merge Privacy Controls Into A Simplified Page

[Read more at The Washington Post]





4/2/18 — Vox Editor-At-Large Ezra Klein Interviews Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg: We’re in the middle of a lot of issues, and I certainly think we could’ve done a better job so far. I’m optimistic that we’re going to address a lot of those challenges, and that we’ll get through this, and that when you look back five years from now, 10 years from now, people will look at the net effect of being able to connect online and have a voice and share what matters to them as just a massively positive thing in the world.

[Vox]

4/3/18 — Facebook Deletes 270+ Accounts Linked To The Russian Internet Research Agency

4/4/18 — Facebook Dumps Multiple News Hits To Bury Admission About Data Harvesting That Potentially Affects 'Most' Users

The initial reports from March on Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting scheme put the estimated number of affected Facebook users at 50 million. All in one day, Facebook adjusts that figure up to 87 million, updates its terms of service and holds a conference call promising to roll out EU-mandated security tools across the world. Kudos to Gizmodo's Rhett Jones for recognizing that this flurry of news serves as a convenient distraction from Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer's comment about how "most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped" by way of automated scraping using people's phone numbers and email addresses.

4/10/18 — Mark Zuckerberg Fields Softball Questions And Dodges The Rest At Senate Hearing

In response to any question about "data" or "content", Zuckerberg whipped out his two favorite non-answers: Of course, Facebook doesn't sell any data/All the content that you share on Facebook is yours, and People choose to share data, always steering them away from the matter of what is done with data on the back end to, say, serve ads or market, and back to what privacy users might have from one another.

[Note: Seriously, that's all you need to know about Zuckerberg's hearing. It was a total farce - Mat Olson]



4/16/18 — 'Facebook Photo-Scanning Suit Is A Multibillion-Dollar Threat'

A federal judge ruled Monday that millions of the social network’s users can proceed as a group with claims that its photo-scanning technology violated an Illinois law by gathering and storing biometric data without their consent. Damages could be steep -- a fact that wasn’t lost on the judge, who was unsympathetic to Facebook’s arguments for limiting its legal exposure.

4/18/18 — Following The Lead Of Other Tech Giants, Facebook Posts Job Listings For Chip Designers

4/25/18 — Facebook Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue And Growth In Q1

4/30/18 — WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum Announces He Is Leaving The Company

I'm taking some time off to do things I enjoy outside of technology, such as collecting rare air-cooled Porsches, working on my cars and playing ultimate frisbee. And I'll still be cheering WhatsApp on – just from the outside. Thanks to everyone who has made this journey possible.

5/1/18 — Facebook Announces New Dating Feature

Facebook is invading Tinder’s space with a new set of dating features. It will let people opt in to creating a dating profile on Facebook. It will only be visible to non-friends who also opted into dating. Facebook will match you by a slew of preferences. And because it has more data on you than any other app, it could deliver more relevant matches.

[TechCrunch]

5/8/18 — Messenger Head David Marcus Transitions To New Role In "Exploring Blockchain" For Facebook

5/14/18 — As Part Of Its Ongoing Privacy Investigation, Facebook Suspends 200 Apps

5/21/18 — Advocacy Groups Launch 'Freedom From Facebook' Campaign

On Monday, Freedom from Facebook launched a petition with three core demands: 1. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger should be separated into four companies that operate independently. 2. Require interoperability between competing social networks. 3. Create “strong privacy rules that empower and protect us.”

5/22/18 — Lawmakers Call Out Zuckerberg For Dodging Questions At EU Hearing

[The] meeting in Brussels ended with members of the European Parliament complaining that Mr. Zuckerberg had used the session’s odd format to evade specific questions and just repeat statements he had made in the past. Several shouted follow-up questions out of turn, one complained that he had asked six yes-or-no questions to which he received no clear reply, and another argued that Mr. Zuckerberg had used the event’s structure to deliberately sidestep details.

[The New York Times]

5/25/18 — Facebook And Others Immediately Hit With Complaints On The Day GDPR Goes Into Effect

Google, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been hit with privacy complaints within hours of GDPR taking effect Friday — complaints that could carry fines of up to $9.3 billion in total. Privacy-advocacy group Noyb.eu said the four companies are forcing people to adopt a "take it or leave it" approach with regard to privacy — essentially demanding that users submit to intrusive terms of service.

5/31/18 — Pew Survey Indicates Facebook's Popularity Is Decreased Amongst Teens (While Instagram's Stays Strong)

6/1/18 — Facebook Announces It Is Removing The 'Trending News' Feature

Here it is: a little over two years after Michael Nuñez reported on the human curation going on behind the scenes with Facebook's "Trending News" feature, Nuñez (now at Mashable) writes about the feature's demise. "Ultimately," he writes, "the tool appears to have created more headaches for Facebook than it was actually worth to the company." No kidding.

6/3/18 — New York Times Report: "Facebook Gave Device Makers Deep Access To Data On Users and Friends"

Facebook allowed the device companies access to the data of users’ friends without their explicit consent, even after declaring that it would no longer share such information with outsiders. Some device makers could retrieve personal information even from users’ friends who believed they had barred any sharing, The New York Times found.

6/5/18 — Facebook's Data Sharing Partnership With Chinese Phone Manufacturer Huawei Faces Significant Scrutiny

Last month, the Pentagon ordered military bases to remove devices made by Huawei and another Chinese smartphone maker, ZTE, after it was found that they posed an "unacceptable risk," according to The Wall Street Journal. At an event hosted by Axios on Tuesday in Washington, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he wanted Facebook to “come clean with the whole story in the first 24 hours."

6/7/18 — 14 Million Users Affected By Privacy Bug Setting Posts To 'Everyone' Sharing

6/8/18 — Sheryl Sandberg Delivers Commencement Address At MIT

But at Facebook, we didn't see all the risks coming. And we didn't do enough to stop them. It's painful when you miss something — when you make the mistake of believing so much in the good you are seeing that you don't see the bad. It's hard when you know you let people down.

6/20/18 — Instagram TV Announced As Instagram Reaches 1 Billion Users

6/26/18 — Facebook Shutters 'Aquila' Internet Drone Program And Reinstates Cryptocurrency Ads

Almost exactly a year after Facebook's second test flight of Aquila, a solar-powered internet delivery drone intended to bring net (read: Facebook) access to yet-unserved parts of the world — an exemplary mix of Zuckerberg-ian optimism and empire-building ambition — Facebook announces they're scrapping the program. On the same day, Facebook reverses its position on banning all cryptocurrency ads (Bitcoin's price is about $6,200, day of).

6/28/18 — 'Judge Halves $500 Million Payout In Facebook ZeniMax Lawsuit'

A jury sided with ZeniMax against Facebook in February 2017 and awarded the company $500 million, but U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas reportedly cut that amount to $250 million on Wednesday. He awarded $200 million for breach of contract and $50 million for copyright infringement. He eliminated the other $250 million, which included the damages against Oculus co-founders Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey. He also rejected ZeniMax’s request to ban sales of Oculus Rift headsets.

[Variety]





7/2/18 — Facebook Discloses Bug That Randomly Unblocked People

It did not re-establish friend connections between any of the affected users and the blocked individuals, Egan says, but it did allow those previously blocked users to see posts shared to a wider audience, like photos shared with friends of friends[...] Still, blocked users may have been able to re-send friend requests if they happened to notice they were suddenly unblocked. Egan also confirmed that unblocked users were potentially able to send messages via Messenger to people who presumably did not want to interact with them at all.

[The Verge]

7/10/18 — UK Becomes First To Fine Facebook Over Cambridge Analytica, To The Tune Of £500,000

7/13/18 — Facebook Promises To Demote Fake News, But Leaves InfoWars Untouched

7/18/18 — Kara Swisher Interviews Zuckerberg For Recode

7/20/18 — 'Facebook, Google, Microsoft, And Twitter Launch The Data Transfer Project'

The ultimate aim of the Data Transfer Project is to improve data portability, allowing users to not only download their data but to transfer it directly to any other service.

7/25/18 — Q2 2018 Report: Facebook Stock Plummets In Light Of Stalling Growth

7/27/18 — Following YouTube's Lead, Facebook Temporarily Suspends InfoWars

Earlier this week, YouTube removed four videos from the InfoWars channel — understood to be the same content that led to the Facebook action — and issued a "strike" against InfoWars for its conduct.

7/31/18 — Facebook Bans A Number Of Pages Created To Influence The 2018 Midterms

8/1/18 — Monetization Comes To WhatsApp In The Form Of Consumer-To-Business Messaging

8/13/18 — HUD Files Complaint Against Facebook Over Discrimination In Housing Ads

8/21/18 — Another 600+ Accounts Tied To Political Influence Schemes Removed

Facebook has removed 652 fake accounts and pages with ties to Russia and Iran attempting to exert political influence in the US, UK, Middle East and Latin America.

8/28/18 — On The Same Day Trump Accuses Tech Giants Of Attempting To Silence Conservatives, The Times Reports On A Senior Facebook Engineer's Internal Post Decrying The Company's Left-Leaning Culture

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

"We are a political monoculture that's intolerant of different views," Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer, wrote in the post, which was obtained by The New York Times. "We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology."

9/5/18 — Sheryl Sandberg Attends Senate Hearing, Facebook Sues Blackberry

Appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Sandberg gives what might as well be a repeat performance of Zuckerberg's half-boring, half-evasive testimony earlier this year (highlight: Sandberg's claim that "privacy and advertising are not at odds; in fact, they go together"). Also in attendance are far-right media grifters/conspiracy theorists Alex Jones, Jack Posobiec, Chuck Johnson and Lara Loomer. To cap the day off, Facebook fires back at Blackberry's March suit with a messaging patent lawsuit of its own.

9/11/18 — 'Facebook Is Making An AI That Can Identify Offensive Memes'

9/15/18 — Apple Announces It Will Block Cookies Facebook Tracking Relies On In Safari

While this added protection will initially be limited to the iPad and iPhone, those who prefer to browse on their Macs won't have to wait long — specifically, they'll only have to wait one additional week. Oh yeah, and Firefox is set to offer similar tracking protection later this year.

9/18/18 — 'Facebook Accused Of Allowing Bias Against Women In Job Ads'

The employers appear to have used Facebook’s targeting technology to exclude women from the users who received their advertisements, which highlighted openings for jobs like truck driver and window installer.

9/19/18 — Facebook Promotes Its 2018 Elections 'War Room'

In a big show of transparently performative responsibility-claiming, Facebook invites The New York Times to check out its elections "war room," where a task force of Facebook employees will use analytics tools designed to root out malicious influence campaigns. As Gizmodo's Melanie Ehrenkranz notes, this reveal amounts to "unbelievably on-the-nose PR," sans any indication that Facebook's team and tools can actually react so as to quash disinformation.

9/20/18 — EU Sets December 31st Deadline For Serious Data Collection Reform, Threatens Facebook With Sanctions Otherwise

9/25/18 — Instagram Co-Founders Kevin Systrom And Mike Krieger Resign

9/26/18 — Forbes Publishes Brian Acton's Tell-All, David Marcus Has A Meltdown In Response

It isn't surprising that Marcus got heated upon seeing Acton add to the news cycle with his withering account of Facebook's management and decision making. It's also not surprising that someone so heavily invested in Facebook would end up looking a little foolish while leaping to the company's defense.

9/27/18 — Facebook Admits It Uses People's Two Factor Authentication Phone Number To Help Target Ads… And VP Joel Kaplan Appears At The Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Side note: this is where recounting these events in chronological order really begins to wear me down. As the US is focused on the Senate Judiciary Committee special confirmation hearing concerning Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was publicly accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford not two weeks prior, Facebook manages to make headlines in connection to the hearing and for an egregious advertising practice.

First, the matter of ad targeting: after a study proved that Facebook uses personal information not provided by users in order to target them ads, Facebook admits that it incorporates users' phone numbers ingested for two factor authentication security into its ad targeting data.

Meanwhile, Facebook VP of global public policy Joel Kaplan sits in clear view of cameras at the Kavanaugh hearing, there in support of the nominee. The two men are friends and both worked in the George W. Bush administration — a week later when Kavanaugh is confirmed, the Kaplans host a celebratory gathering for Kavanaugh at their DC home.

9/28/18 — Another Security Breach, First Estimated At Affecting 50 Million Users, Is Announced

The hackers used an exploit particular to the "View As" feature that allowed them to steal access tokens, letting the hackers take over accounts they did not already possess the passwords to. Facebook's press release notes that "the attackers already controlled a set of accounts, which were connected to Facebook friends." Starting by taking over friends of those initial accounts, the hackers stole tokens for "about 400,000" accounts. From there, the hackers used a portion of those accounts' friend lists to take over 30 million accounts. The press release is quick to note that this is less than Facebook's initial assessment that 50 million accounts had been compromised ("about 30 million actually had their tokens stolen," emphasis Facebook's).

[Continue reading 'Facebook Offers Update On Recent Hack — And Its Bad' at Digg]





10/2/18 — Facebook Announces New Anti-Bullying Features And Extends Its Account Deletion 'Grace Period' To 30 Days

Good: creating new tools to help empower users against online bullying. So very, very bad: extending the amount of time Facebook holds onto your data when you delete your account from 14 days to 30, a totally naked attempt to increase user retention in light of 2018's scandals to-date.

10/5/18 — 'Instagram Is Testing The Ability To Share Your Precise Location History With Facebook'

The discovery of the feature comes just weeks after Instagram’s co-founders resigned from the company, reportedly as a result of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meddling in the service. Examples of this meddling include removing Instagram’s attribution from posts re-shared to Facebook, and badged notifications inside Instagram that encouraged people to open the Facebook app. With the two men who were deeply involved in the day-to-day running of Instagram now gone, such intrusions are expected to increase.

10/8/18 — Facebook Unveils Portal, Their Video Calling Device

10/17/18 — Court Documents Suggest Facebook Punted On Fixing Its Video Metrics

According to documents revealed in a lawsuit filed against Facebook by a group of advertisers, Facebook appears to have known about its flawed video metrics — which for a time so severely overstated the advertising value of video on the platform that entire media companies reorganized themselves in almost-entirely disastrous "pivots to video" — long before they saw fit to disclose the discrepancy, which they claimed to have only found a month earlier at the time in 2016.

There's no point in considering how many jobs could have been saved had Facebook seen fit to remedy the metrics the moment someone noticed they were incorrect, because the damage is done. There's even less point in wondering how much Facebook profited of the advertisers and media companies that believed these metrics were solid, because few publishers or advertisers can afford to not do business with Facebook.

"Four major U.S. public funds that hold shares in Facebook Inc on Wednesday proposed removing Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg as chairman following several high-profile scandals and said they hoped to gain backing from larger asset managers" — that's just a quote from a Reuters story that was also published on October 17th. My gut tells me that there are plenty of media workers who've had their careers upended by Facebook's unceasing avarice who might like to see a stronger comeuppance for Zuckerberg than just being ousted as chair.

10/22/18 — Oculus Co-Founder Brendan Iribe Is Leaving Facebook

10/30/18 — Q3 2018 Report: Average User Growth Rate Continues To Decline

10/30/18 — Q3 2018 Report: Average User Growth Rate Continues To Decline

Between the second and third quarters, the company reported an increase of average users from 1.47 billion to 1.49 billion, and a decline in the growth rate from 11% to 9%.



11/6/18 — Facebook Blocks Another 100+ Accounts Ahead Of The US Midterms And Takes A Small Amount Of Responsibility For The Myanmar Genocide

11/13/18 — Facebook Used To Facilitate An Auction Of A Child Bride In South Sudan

11/14/18 — The New York Times Drops An Investigation Revealing Facebook's Partnership With Opposition Research Firm Definers, Playing Into Far-Right, Anti-Semitic Conspiracies About Liberal Billionaire George Soros

While Mr. Zuckerberg has conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, lobbying a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic.

11/20/18 — Zuckerberg Tells CNN He Won't Step Down As Facebook's Chair

11/21/18 — Facebook's Outgoing Head Of Communications And Policy Elliot Schrage Pens Memo Detailing The Company's Relationship With Definers, Doubles Down On Accusing Soros Of Funding 'Freedom From Facebook'

Some of this work is being characterized as opposition research, but I believe it would be irresponsible and unprofessional for us not to understand the backgrounds and potential conflicts of interest of our critics. This work can be used internally to inform our messaging and where appropriate it can be shared with reporters. This work is also useful to help respond to unfair claims where Facebook has been singled out for criticism, and to positively distinguish us from competitors.

11/27/18 — Former Employee Mark Luckie Posts 'Facebook Is Failing Its Black Employees And Its Black Users'

One of the platform's most engaged demographics and an unmatched cultural trendsetter is having their community divided by the actions and inaction of the company. This loss is a direct reflection of the staffing and treatment of many of its black employees.

11/29/18 — Facebook Admits That Sheryl Sandberg Pushed For Research On Soros

While a Facebook spokesperson maintains that Sandberg did not direct Definers, it now acknowledges that she did in fact request research on Soros following comments he made at the World Economic Forum in January. During a speech, the billionaire said that Facebook and Google were a "menace" to the world and that the "internet monopolies" did not have the will or inclination to protect society.

12/5/18 — 'Facebook Emails Show Its Real Mission: Making Money And Crushing Competition'

[Read more at The New York Times]



12/6/18 — 'Facebook Says It's Anti-Conversion Therapy, But It Funded Candidates Who Voted Against Conversion Therapy Bans'

12/7/18 — Lean In Organization Distances Itself From Sheryl Sandberg In New York Times Report

"I don't want to take anything away — how could I? — from Sheryl as the inspiration for the work that we do," said Rachel Thomas, the president of LeanIn.org. "But the book came out six years ago. It's become less and less about Sheryl with every passing year."

12/14/18 — 'Facebook Says A Bug May Have Exposed The Unposted Photos Of Millions Of Users'

[Facebook] said in a blog post that it discovered a bug in late September that gave third-party developers the ability to access users’ photos, including those that had been uploaded to Facebook’s servers but not publicly shared on any of its services. The security flaw, which exposed photos for 12 days between Sept. 13 and Sept. 25, affected up to 1,500 apps from 876 developers, according to Facebook.

12/18/18 — Internal Documents Reveal Previously Undisclosed Data Sharing From Facebook To Companies Including Amazon, Microsoft And Yahoo

Here we are at last. I mean, Facebook still has over a week of 2018 left during which more security breaches/intentional misuses could be disclosed, more lawsuits could be filed (hey, DC's attorney general sued over Cambridge Analytica on the 19th) and more internal turmoil could come to light.

When the Times dropped its article on the rampant, secretive data sharing between Facebook and other tech companies, a friend asked me if I'd put it in this article and if I'd update this timeline if/when any other Facebook news happens this year. All I'll say is, I really hope I don't have to.