The 'Yanny'/'Laurel' Aural Illusion Is Tearing The Internet Apart

Do you remember The Dress? What are we talking about, of course you remember The Dress. Here's the thing about The Dress: People on either side of the debate had very strong opinions about which color combination was real, but there was an objective reality we all had to submit to at the end of the day: the dress was black and blue.

But the Yanny/Laurel aural trick, which has been making the rounds on Twitter, denies us the safe harbor of "objective fact." Listen to this clip and see which word you hear:

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

If you look at the responses to the original tweet, you'll see that nobody agrees on what's being said. With The Dress you could squint and start to see what the other side saw, but with Yanny/Laurel, you can only hear what your ears let you hear.

In the Digg office, I was the only person to hear Yanny. Every other member of the team heard Laurel. Simultaneously intrigued by this and worried that I was losing my mind, I threw the audio into an audio editor and messed around with the pitch. And suddenly, when I'd pitched the first word way up, I could hear "Laurel":

Soon after, I started to hear both versions as "Laurel." But then returning a few minutes later, I again heard the original version as "Yanny" and the higher-pitched version as "Laurel." Meanwhile, a coworker who had previously heard only "Laurel" now heard the original version as "Yanny" after hearing the pitched-up "Laurel."

Which is to say: What the hell? In the coming days, we'll likely have a definitive answer about this phenomenon from 15 different linguists and hearing experts, but for now, let's reflect on the uncomfortable fact that the things we hear may not be the things those around us hear. Who needs objective fact, anyway?

Update 5:24 pm: The Verge reached out to a cognitive neuroscientist and found a reasonable explanation for all of this.

The secret is frequency. The acoustic information that makes us hear Yanny is higher frequency than the acoustic information that makes us hear Laurel. Some of the variation may be due to the audio system playing the sound, Reicke says. But some of it is also the mechanics of your ears, and what you’re expecting to hear.



[The Verge]