All Work And All Play Makes XOXO's Arcade A Good Time

​This is a report from XOXO 2018, an "experimental festival" in Portland, OR. A longer account of the festival itself will run on Digg once the author has had a little more time to process it all.

"I need to tighten up the graphics on level three" said no one, earnestly and casually, of making video games — ever. The working conditions in the games industry are, at large, infamously taxing. When not compounded by toxicity based on gender or race, there's still the notoriously long hours and the uninformed expectations of consumers that can spark raging harassment campaigns, all in a field where many workers must be cross-disciplinary aces just to get a foot in the door. Today there's real progress and advocacy on the behalf of video game laborers, but games with coherent statements about the nature of work are still relatively rare (I see you though, Tom Nook).

That wasn't the case amongst the games at XOXO's Arcade (full line-up here). Here are just four games demoed at the festival that made work into play.

Bathed in pink and blue glows emanating from the holographic ads that line the streets of Los Ojos, a herd of identical autonomous cars glide past the cab belonging to Lina Romero, the city's last human taxi driver. A passenger — or "pax" in the parlance of near-future, nearly-extinct gig chauffeurs — enters Lina's car, and they start talking.

Talking is most of what you'll be focused on in Chance Agency's "Neo Cab." Lina's got to get her fares, but "Neo Cab" isn't a cyberpunk take on The Offspring-scored time trial gameplay of old. As Lina, players have to strike up conversations with the various Los Ojos pax she picks up, and for the sake of her livelihood and her own state of mind, it's vital that Lina reads these situations right.

"So much of the game is about emotional labor," story editor Paula Rogers tells me at Chance Agency's XOXO demo station. Compounding Lina's struggle to keep up her mood and the moods of her pax is the noir obstacle to the game's workaday driving: Lina's close friend has gone missing, and the best shot at finding her may come through chatting up the pax. It's not as though Lina could stop driving to investigate: "We're going back and forth between this deeply personal relationship with Lina and her closest friend[...] with these larger forces happening in the city that are outside of her control," Rogers says. "Like, 'I can't make a living doing this,' 'I have to work so many different shifts' or 'My rating is dependent on drunk people, that sucks.'"

Seeing the demo, the relatability of Lina's struggle is amplified by the city that surrounds her. "One of our goals was to ground it in the now — we sometimes call it 'nowpunk,'" creative lead Patrick Ewing explains. Though set in a high-tech future, "Neo Cab's" backdrop isn't dominated by densely packed tenements like, say, the LA of "Blade Runner 2049." Much of the architecture in Los Ojos is recognizably old when you look past the neon signs, with lots of short apartment buildings wrought of brick and plaster. "We think there's dystopic elements to society right now, and by being a bit restrained with how dazzling-future-tech we are, I think that highlights that," says Ewing.

Four story writers are helping craft the game's narrative along with Rogers and Ewing, in the hopes of populating Los Ojos with a diverse cast of characters who are recognizably human (in the complex, emotional way) for players to encounter. "A lot of sci-fi casts forward to this transhuman environment where people are all virtual, and only interfacing with each other through screens or avatars or robots," Ewing says. "We're much more interested in 'Okay, let's say that happens. We'll still crave human connection.' The cab is one place where you know you can have that interaction: the dashboard confessional, the taxi cab confession, that moment with a stranger, where because you'll never see this person again, you're free to be vulnerable and tell the truth about your story."

The whole of "Neo Cab's" narrative — its world and the individual narratives it encompasses — will hopefully shed light on a truth common to everyone's story. "Every job that's being done, even if it's something that's seemingly impersonal or mechanical, actually isn't. It's actually affected by the human that's doing it, and all of their experience, heart and character that they're bringing," says Rogers. "We wanted to talk about how no one's gig is replaceable or interchangeable."

I am about to be replaced by a man named Kevin, I panic. As I learn after taking the VR headset off, Kevin is really "K3-VN," an automaton designed to pack boxes in a fulfillment center better than a human can, and you can bet the bossman is heaps praise on K3-VN over the warehouse's loudspeakers as you frantically stuff blocks into boxes.

Ian McClellan, the developer behind "Ship It!," grins a little when I mention picking up my pace after the taunting messages about K3-VN's performance. "He's gonna take over your job," McClellan says while sanitizing the VR headset I worked up a sweat in.

"Ship It!" is, at its core, a devilish (I'll explain) VR reinterpretation of "Tetris": the player stacks differently shaped and sized blocks into crates using the hand-tracking controllers available for the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. The more quickly and efficiently you fill the crates, wasting as little time and space as possible, the higher your score. That "devilish" assessment has two parts: not only are you working under the shadow of K3-VN, but the familiar gameplay levers that increase challenge and tension feel more intense in VR. The blocks fly at you faster; they come in varieties that need to be sorted separately; as you try to keep up with the changes, any desire to pack the crates perfectly is thwarted by the urgent need to get a decent score before the time's up. It starts to feel, appropriately, like really stressful work.

McClellan also found inspiration for "Ship It!" in another game: Owlchemy Labs' "Job Simulator," a popular intro-to-VR title that lets players fool around in human workplaces, as comically simplified and reimagined by robots with a hazy idea of what human work really is. "When I played their game I really wanted to have more of a gameplay element to it, so I could win it," McClellan says. He figures that "all these old mechanics are new again in VR," hence the combination of "Tetris" puzzling with humor reminiscent of "Job Simulator."

The end result is fun, if a little exhausting (assuming your playstyle is as graceless as mine). As I walked away from the demo station, I couldn't help but shudder at the thought of some global shipping behemoth (not naming names) taking the wrong message from "Ship It!" by turning their warehouses into gamified nightmares. Actually, on second thought, that's practically inevitable.

Remember Matthew Lesko, the "buy my book and get free money" guy with the question mark emblazoned suits? He doesn't hold a candle to Mr. Sunshine. What Mr. Sunshine lacks in a punctuated wardrobe he more than makes up for with his enthusiasm. Give Mr. Sunshine — well, Sunshine Inc. — all your junk, and you'll get more free money than you know what to do with. There's no catch!

"Pikuniku," from the developers at Sectordub, kicks off with Mr. Sunshine's enthusiastic pitch before cutting away to the interior of a sealed-off cave, where players take control of The Beast. It's not entirely clear at the start how The Beast got that name; a red spot with beady eyes and retractable, lanky legs, The Beast is not all that intimidating. After being captured and then released (again, not too intimidating up close) by a group of colorful townsfolk, players are let loose in the world, where they can learn how Mr. Sunshine's promise of free money in exchange for junk is really working out for people.

Designer Arnaud De Bock describes Mr. Sunshine as "a little bit like Elon Musk" while describing the state of the world in "Pikuniku." Sunshine Inc. "will pay very well to take all the trees, the ground and the water — people accept it, the money, but they don't really understand what they're trading," says De Bock.

Billed as "a delightful dystopian adventure" on the game's website, "Pikuniku's" vibrant 2D art, platformer gameplay and chill dialogue (I laughed out loud several times at the demo) all swing more towards the "delightful" part. Talking with De Bock and the game's writer Remi Forcadell, it's evident that later portions of "Pikuniku" will broach subjects with politics that are a little harder to miss, but Forcadell assures that their intent is to stay playful rather than go on a lecture. Some examples he gave of this approach were a little too revealing of the game's plot, but the following encounter Forcadell describes is illustrative (minor spoilers for "Pikuniku" ahead… and no pun intended by "illustrative"):

In the game you have a special hat which allows you to draw on things — draw on trees and walls and things — once you draw something on a tree, there is another character who will make a T-shirt out of it without asking you. So then, he will tell you like "Hey, I made a T-shirt! I'm the coolest one in town now!" You can tell him "Hey, maybe you should have asked me first — it would have been okay, but you should have asked me first." But you can also be "Hey! That's cool. You look nice." It's fine too — it's not punitive.

De Bock and Forcadell hope that as a whole, "Pikuniku" will resonate with kids and adults alike (there will also be a stage-based co-op mode) while acknowledging that some of the gags might be lost on younger players. "It's a little bit like 'The Simpsons' or 'Adventure Time,'" says De Bock, "where you've got two layers: you can take the first layer like 'oh, it's cute,' and sometimes it goes deep in the criticism [...] about contemporary society."

Forcadell interjects: "I should add — 'The Simpsons' before season eight.'"



As I'm busy slapping the keyboard in front of me with my open palms, the phone goes off and a pop-up on my computer screen halts my progress. I mumble through the standard script before putting the caller on hold to resume my keyboard bashing. Another pop-up: I've got to turn in my timesheet. I grab one, hastily scrawl my name (which, as the sign on my cubicle says, is Sharon Robets) and run it over to the Human Resources cart. Back at my desk, more thwacking of keys, growing more frantic. The boss is looking over my shoulder. In the cubicle across from me, the person I know as "Hector Smith" stands up and offers me the office's sole three-hole punch, which a pop-up has assured him I need before he can resume his keyboard smashing. We've got to send these emails, the boss reminds all four of us.



The clock is ticking down. Another phone call and pop-up, and before I can muster a quick "please hold," the workday's over. Amy Gable has sent the most emails today, meaning she gets a special bonus. We leave, four new players take our places at the cubicles, and "Busy Work" resets.

I truly feel I cannot do the experience of playing Mouse & the Billionaire's "Busy Work" proper justice. It's like an improv exercise, "Office Space" and a dozen "Mario Party" games all rolled into one. You really sit down to play it at an extremely detailed set, with each of the four desks reflecting that character's personality — and yes, thought has been put into the actual characters you play as. In addition to the random chotskies strewn about the desks (my favorite: Hector's CD player with "Kid A," "Vitalogy" and Weezer's Blue Album), the emails you're racing to send with your random keystrokes appear on-screen legibly written out. Setting aside the improvisational nature of the game, you'd have to play "Busy Work" dozens of times to see every fixed detail its designers have put in place.

While taking a break from acting as the game's boss, designer Matt Bethancourt steps out of the bit to talk about the inspiration for the game. "The theme is the tail-end of the dot com boom, right before the bubble," he tells me. "So it has, like, this sense of despair attached to it. I think that's when my wife [Lisa Bethancourt, who co-designed the game] and I were doing so much office work."

The art direction and writing gesture at the bullshit and instability of the dot com boom, but so does the gameplay and the strategies a player can employ: you're only scored based on the numbers of emails you manage to send within the time limit, and as other tasks crop up and impede your progress, you can half-ass them as much as you'd like. "That's actually like real work. You can lie," says Bethancourt. "If you lie… that's the joke of the game, almost? If you just say that you do the tasks and you just send as many emails [as you can], you'll win the game."

Since "Busy Work" is only playable as an installation run by Mouse & the Billionaire (there are no plans for a home version, and besides, you'd need networked phones and a truckload of props), arguably the best way to play is to engage in some simulated time theft. "You can read the books, or you can look through all of the calendars written out, the notes written to each other — the things kind of buried in there[...] if you went slow and pay attention, you can have a different sort of 'winning' experience," Bethancourt explains. There's also a more egregious form of slacking hiding in "Busy Work," he tells me: "Two of the computers — Sharon's and Hector's — actually have a version of 'Minesweeper' that I built on them."

On my second go at the game, there's a moment where, with Bethancourt now acting as boss (he's very Bill Lumbergh in-character) and Hector's headphones playing "Everything In Its Right Place," an intense feeling of familiarity seizes me. Yes, I'm literally just mashing a keyboard with my fists sending fake emails, but with my music turned up over the voice of my pretend boss, I feel like I'm right back at my old office job.

I stop for a moment to consider what a privilege it is to not feel like that at work anymore, then resume my flailing. In my haste, I forget all about the "Minesweeper" clone. At the end, I "win" the round… thanks to lying about turning in my time sheet. I get up, thank Matt for his time, and get back to real work.