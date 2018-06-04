Today's Apple Event: How To Watch, And What To Expect

​Summer is nearly upon us. The days are getting longer and the temperatures higher, which means we're just about due for an annual update on the state of Apple software. Today at 1 PM EDT, Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers conference with the keynote address.

When we last left our heroes, they had just announced the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, introducing the world to a phone that unlocks with your face.

Today, for the better part of two hours, Tim Cook and the Apple Dads will excitedly tell a crowd of developers, and the watching world, what they have planned over the next year for — take a breath — WatchOS, TVOS, MacOS, iOS, HomeKit, HealthKit, ARKit, ClassKit, CarPlay and so on.

Watch this space for our liveblog of the proceedings, starting at 1 PM, but for now here's a quick primer on how to watch and what to expect from WWDC 2018.

How Do I Watch This Thing?

An excellent question with a simple answer. As usual, Apple has a livestream on their very own website, which you can watch with either their Safari browser, or Microsoft Edge if you're on a Windows machine. You can also watch the event straight from your Apple TV.

What Should I Expect?

Well, since it's ostensibly a conference for developers expect to hear a whole lot about Apple's software offerings. For what might be the best rundown of what Apple has in store for WWDC, Mark Gurman, King of the Apple rumor mill and technology reporter for Bloomberg, has a comprehensive rundown of all the bits of news in the run-up to today's event — the chief of which is expected to be new features to help manage one's device usage:

Apple engineers have been working on an initiative dubbed Digital Health, a series of tools to help users monitor how much time they spend on their devices and inside of certain applications. These details will be bundled into a menu inside of the Settings app in iOS 12, the likely name of Apple’s refreshed mobile operating system, according to people familiar with the plans.



[Bloomberg]

As for the overall importance of this WWDC to Apple as a company, The Verge's Nick Statt points out that we're looking a particularly vulnerable time for the most successful company on the planet. A rushed and buggy MacOS release, the iOS battery scandal and slowing iPhone sales means that if Apple is going to want to stay at the top, they'll need to show they can do more than just hardware:

As for faith in the quality of Apple software, it’s never been more important as the company shifts away from a business primarily propped up by iPhone sales to one revolving more around a software and services ecosystem. Apple is currently battling Amazon in the smart home, Spotify in the music streaming business, and both Microsoft and Google in the laptop market, not to mention its ongoing rivalry with Samsung in the phone market and Google over mobile OS market share.



[The Verge]

Anyway, it's going to be a long keynote about software updates. If that sounds like a good time to you, check back here at 1 PM for our live coverage.