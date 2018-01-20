This Map Shows Which States Are 'The Worst Possible State To Live In'

People's feelings about the state they live in can differ greatly. But according to data from Gallup, if you're from Texas or Minnesota, chances are you think you live in a pretty great state and you have no major grievances whatsoever. But if you're from states like Illinois, for instance, your relationship with your state might be, um, let's say, complicated.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/09e8b0974e5b469b846fabbefa1ae0bc_b5f67515cba143d8853133c8351d8f05_1_post.png" alt="" />

According to this map from Gallup, 21-25% of the population living in states like Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island characterize their states as "the worst possible state to live in." That means nearly a fourth of the population of those three states are pretty unhappy about the states they in and are not afraid of being vocal about it. While the map doesn't include the reasons for the people's animosity towards their state, we're probably going to be forced to think twice before we move to those states any time soon.