THE BAD PLACE

This Map Shows Which States Are 'The Worst Possible State To Live In'

People's feelings about the state they live in can differ greatly. But according to data from Gallup, if you're from Texas or Minnesota, chances are you think you live in a pretty great state and you have no major grievances whatsoever. But if you're from states like Illinois, for instance, your relationship with your state might be, um, let's say, complicated.

 Gallup

According to this map from Gallup, 21-25% of the population living in states like Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island characterize their states as "the worst possible state to live in." That means nearly a fourth of the population of those three states are pretty unhappy about the states they in and are not afraid of being vocal about it. While the map doesn't include the reasons for the people's animosity towards their state, we're probably going to be forced to think twice before we move to those states any time soon.

[H/T Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SURELY YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS

0 diggs theoutline.com
Not to be confused with "sure thing" (folksy, casual) or "for sure" (loose, stoned), sure is a word that makes my skin prick, my eye twitch. Sure is used as "yes," though it never means "yes."

The Best Long Reads

KEEP IT SIMPLE, SMARTIE

8 diggs Scientific American
Intelligence makes for better leaders — from undergraduates to executives to presidents. It certainly makes sense that handling a market shift or legislative logjam requires cognitive oomph. But new research on leadership suggests that, at a certain point, having a higher IQ stops helping and starts hurting.