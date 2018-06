​We all like to think that our pet is the cutest damn dog/cat/etc out there, so we respect the owners who recognize that their dogs are actually quite hideous and enter them in the World's Ugliest Dog Competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California. And a hearty congrats to this year's winner: the probably ironically named Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota. Look at that adorable grin:

You can see more photos of the contestants here.





[Via Sonoma-Marin Fair]