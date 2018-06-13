HANGING LOOSE ON A TIGHT ROPE

Look At This Insane Flipping Routine From The Freestyle Slackline World Invitational

Slacklining is an interesting sport. Not only can it be a grueling endurance challenge or a terrifying exercise in facing your fear of heights, it's also a sweet way to throw down some sick tricks.

There was a lot of that at this weekend's world slackline invitational, held in Vail, Colorado. And nothing exemplifies that better than this insane combo of tricks from Peruvian pro slackliner Renzo Robles:

The 2018 World Slack-Line Invitational from r/theocho
 


As insane as this is (look at that 540º backflip! Look at that double front flip from butt to butt!) it only netted him fourth place in the finals. Don't feel too bad for our guy Renzo, though. This weekend he also landed a straight-up impossible-looking trick: the triple butt flip.

 


The event also saw Mio Sudo complete the first ever double butt flip landed clean by a woman:

 


So now that you're all pumped about slacklining, here's unedited video of the competition's final round:

 


And here's the results:

 

Hell yeah! Slacklining!

