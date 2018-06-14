How To Watch The World Cup, Online Or On Your TV

It's ​that time of year ag— wait, it's that year again! Four years have passed since the last men's World Cup kicked off in Brazil. Can Germany defend its title? Can Lionel Messi finally win a World Cup with Argentina? Can Russia defend its home turf (...)? Can you figure out a way to watch the games without your boss noticing? Let's find out!

Here's how to watch the games on TV or stream them (for free, if you want to put in the effort):

If You Have A Cable Subscription

1) Congrats, you adult, you. 2) If your cable plan has Fox Sports 1, you can watch the games on your TV on Fox or Fox Sports (here's a full TV schedule). You should also have access to Fox's sports streaming platform, Fox Sports Go.

If You Don't Have A Cable Subscription

If you have a TV with an antenna, you're not totally out of luck! Fox is airing a bunch of games on its broadcast network, including half of the quarterfinal matches, and the semifinals and final.

If you want to watch Egypt take on Uruguay on Friday morning, however, you'll need access to Fox Sports 1 (FS1) — here's how to get that without breaking the bank.

Sling TV: You'll need the Sling Blue plan to get FS1 access. That's $25/month, with a 7-day free trial.

Playstation TV: Playstation TV's Core package is on sale through June 18 for $35/month, which will get you Fox and FS1.

YouTube TV: $40/month, with a free trial, will get you Fox and Fox Sports access (along with Telemundo and NBC Universo, if you want to watch with Spanish commentators).

fuboTV: The basic plan, $44/month with a 7-day free trial, will get you Fox, FS1, Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Hulu Live TV: For $40/month with a 7-day trial, you'll get Fox, FS1 and Telemundo, but no NBC Universo.





Not that you should do this, but... if you really hate spending money, there are enough free trials here to get you through the just-over-4-week tournament.