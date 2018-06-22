YOU LOOK FAMILIAR, HAVE WE MET?

The Average Face Of All The Players On Each World Cup Team

​Let's be honest: Unless you're a diehard soccer fan, it can be hard to keep track of all 736 players currently competing in the World Cup. Wouldn't it be simpler if there were only one person to keep track of from each country's team? Thankfully, Redditor tokenizer_fsj used Python Numpy and Python Face Morpher to produce the average face of all the players on each World Cup team. They look like this:

 

We would absolutely watch a tournament of 1-on-1 matches among all these composite men. But who will get the Golden Ball? We're putting our money on this fellow, tokenizer_fsj's composite of every single player from every country competing in the World Cup:

 

Odds are looking good for this guy to win the Golden Boot, the Golden Glove and the Best Young Player award, too.

[Pandatec via Reddit]

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

