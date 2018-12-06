This Instagram Workout Video Is Dumb And Perfect And Hilarious

There's a lot of video content on the internet. Some of it is good. Most of it is bad. And occasionally there's a video so bad that it is, in fact, incredibly good. Here's an extremely funny example of such a video. Just watch — things start out dumb and only get dumber:
We've watched the last 8 seconds of the video 10 times and it has yet to get any less funny.
This video, posted to the Muscle Madness page on Facebook, is a cut of two clips from Instagram workout influencer Devon Lévesque. You can watch the original clips, along with other totally normal workout stuff:
[Via Twitter]