​A defender for Woking FC, a team in the fifth tier of English soccer, got a rough reminder that you always play until the whistle blows, as his inattention allowed Macclesfield Town to score:

Never turn your back on the game 🙈



This Woking defender could have been the hero... 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZGXV2nHvT — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) April 1, 2018

Hopefully that prematurely celebrating goalkeeper from a while back can give him call to commiserate.





[Via The Non-League Paper]