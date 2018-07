'AND SHE HITS IT!'

Tiffany Hayes of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream did a pretty cool thing last night. With a little more than 2 seconds left on the clock, Hayes stole the ball out of her opponent's hands and launched this beauty of a half-court game winner. Watch:





The Atlanta Dream won the contest 86 to 83 over the Connecticut dream.

Who said basketball is a winter sport?​