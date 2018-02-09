The Crazy Politics Of This Year's Winter Olympics

The Olympics are supposed to be an opportunity to "contribute to building a peaceful and better world" through bringing country's together in the name of friendly sport. That mission, however, has frequently been undermined by real-world politics, and this year is one of the best examples of that.

North Korea

Much of this year's tension comes with the fact that North Korea is competing in the games in the first time in 8 years. The move came after tensions escalated between North Korea and the rest of the world in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests along with the news their nuclear program has progressed at an alarming rate.

Why They're There

The country's presence at the games is inherently political. According to Admiral Sandy Winnefeld, who served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for four years, the two Koreas came to their agreement that allowed North Korea at the games for strategic reasons:

"[North Korea] desperately wanted the legitimacy that's conferred by participating in the Olympic movement... It would have been enormously humiliating for them had the Olympic spectacle been going on right across the border and they were not participating. And it feeds their message of we may have nuclear weapons but we're a normal nation and should be treated like that... [South Korea] desperately would like to have a disturbance-free games, and even more importantly, they would like to not have participating nations scale back their athletes' participation out of concern for what might happen during the games[.]"

[CBS]





Diplomacy

Even though the opening ceremony only happened on Friday, the games have already been full of news and drama involving North Korea.

On Thursday, it was reported that Vice President Mike Pence, who is in the US delegation to the games, snubbed Noth Korean delegate Kim Yong Nam, according to Reuters. Pence reportedly refused to shake Yong's hand at a dinner with political leaders, when he shook everyone else's hand.

The snub came a day before Pence announced new sanctions against North Korea alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife shook hands with Kim Yong Nam at the opening ceremony, according to CNN. This is the first time since the Korean war that South Korea has welcomed a North Korean delegation. The handshake was a significant diplomatic signal.

Even more stunning was that North and South Korea marched under the same flag of a unified Korea during the Olympic parade. Mike Pence did not clap for the delegation, despite South Korea playing host to the games.

Deepening the relationship, South and North Korea have assembled a co-country women's hockey team that will play together in the games. South Korea was ranked last in the sport coming into the games, so the addition is not seen as harmful to the country's overall rankings.

Despite South Korea's diplomatic efforts, some of its citizens are upset, creating online petitions and protesting about North Korea's inclusion.

Mike Pence Versus The Gay Olympians

Mike Pence is also involved in a political tug of war with two out gay American athletes, skater Adam Rippon and skier Gus Kenworthy.

In an interview in January, ice-skater Adam Rippon told USA Today that he's not interested in meeting Mike Pence ahead of his performance because he "funded gay conversion therapy[.]"

He went further, critiquing Pence and Trump's other policies and statements:

To stand by some of the things that Donald Trump has said and for Mike Pence to say he’s a devout Christian man is completely contradictory. If he’s okay with what’s being said about people and Americans and foreigners and about different countries that are being called ‘shitholes,' I think he should really go to church.



[USA TODAY]

Skier Gus Kenworthy spoke out against Pence's role on Ellen in February, calling it "a bad fit."

In response, Pence tweeted saying that "don't let fake news distract you."

Headed to the Olympics to cheer on #TeamUSA. One reporter trying to distort 18 yr old nonstory to sow seeds of division. We won’t let that happen! #FAKENEWS. Our athletes are the best in the world and we are for ALL of them! #TEAMUSA — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

.@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don’t let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get ‘em! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

Pence reportedly reached out to Rippon for a post-Olympic meeting after the incident, but Rippon declined. Pence denied the report.

On Friday, Kenworthy continued the feud, posting a picture of him and Rippon, captioned " I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy! Eat your heart out, Pence."

Some Pence critics believe that Pence publically supported funding conversion therapy on his 2000 Congressional campaign website, where he said that the US should only devote resources to HIV treatment if it also devotes resources "toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior."



Pence has a long history of supporting anti-LGBT legislation in his state.

Russian Doping

In another scandal, only a few Russian athletes from the Olympic powerhouse will be allowed to compete in this year's games, after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of systemic tampering with urine samples at the Sochi games.

Appeals from specific athletes are being heard, with 40 athletes being denied Friday morning. For now, 169 athletes are expected to compete.

Russians who compete can't wear their national colors and must be referred to as "Olympic athletes from Russia." In the opening ceremony, they were not allowed to carry their flag.



