Hold Up, Rewind: Why Did This Old Winnie The Pooh Movie Frighten Me?

​When the first trailer for "Christopher Robin," hit the internet, most of the headlines accompanying it were all hearts-a-flutter (Digg's own: "Watch The 'Christoper Robin' Teaser Trailer, Weep Big Happy Tears"). Some outlets have advanced the polar opposite stance on Disney's live-action adaptation of Winnie the Pooh, calling the new Pooh "more creepy than cute" and "nightmare fuel." As more trailers have rolled out in the lead-up to the film's release today, the big happy tears haven't come, nor have I been unsettled by the sight of talking stuffed animals. Instead, I've been caught somewhere in the middle: artistically and conceptually, I'm totally on-board with the pals from the Hundred Acre Wood, but Pooh and his crew were never really my thing as a kid. For that, there's one VHS tape to blame.

Specifically, one sequence from that Winnie the Pooh VHS that has stuck with me since I was a child — Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit and Piglet stuck underground in a crystalline cave, under the belief that they're being pursued by a monster, with no hope of ever being reunited with Christopher Robin again.

"Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin" was one of a dozen animated films on near-weekly rotation in the daycare my parents sent me to, wedged between theatrical Disney classics like "The Jungle Book" and "101 Dalmations." As a kid, and until I started doing research for the purposes of this piece, I didn't realize that "Pooh's Grand Adventure" was actually one of Disney's many direct-to-video animated releases of the '90s. While Disney focused their original home video output mainly on sequels and tie-ins to newer franchises like "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King," this Pooh story was something of an outlier: in addition to being the first feature-length Winnie the Pooh story since 1977's "original" movie "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh," it's also the first Pooh movie that Disney didn't cobble together from multiple shorts ("Many Adventures" being a stitched-together combination of three Pooh featurettes).

Instead of lifting its plot straight from one of Pooh creator A.A. Milne's original stories, writers Carter Crocker and Karl Geurs put Pooh and company in unfamiliar territory: misinterpreting a message left by Christopher Robin, Owl tells Pooh that Robin has to be rescued from a terrifying part of the Hundred Acre Wood called "skull." By journey's end it's revealed that Robin is fine and well (he was just at school, not "skull," hee-hee).

I wonder what the reviewers calling "Christopher Robin" something of a bummer would think of "Pooh's Grand Adventure." It's not much of a spoiler to tell you that one of the headscratchers raised by Disney's new live-action adaptation is, since everyone can see Pooh and company — they're not just imaginary personalities ascribed to stuffed animals — then isn't it a little messed up that Christopher Robin elected to leave them behind in the Hundred Acre Wood? That's basically the entire thrust of "Pooh's Grand Adventure": without Christopher Robin around, Pooh and company feel lost, hopeless, and find themselves barely scraping through a series of perilous circumstances. There are reviews of "Pooh's Grand Adventure" floating around out there, and some of them take it to task. Entertainment Weekly's, published at the time of its release, is almost amusingly harsh: "Disney deep-sixes the charmingly assertive inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood and substitutes a band of self-pitying impostors who seem all too aware of their capacities for failure."

"Pooh's Grand Adventure" is on Netflix, so I decided watch and see if the tone's really as the negative reviews make out — and to see if I could figure why exactly the cave scene towards the movie's end wigged me out so much. While I agree it veers a little dark for Pooh, I don't intend to add to the garbage heap of nostalgia-blogs that propose "when you watch it again, you realize [insert kids movie here] was really fucked up!"

Any adventure stories tailored towards kids should have stakes; it's fine for cute avatars of joy and whimsy to be melancholic and self-doubting from time to time. For a direct-to-video release, "Pooh's Grand Adventure" boasts some nice animation, great voice acting and catchy songs while keeping the "creepy" dial tuned to "Scooby-Doo" levels at worst. Honestly, rewatching it made me wonder if we didn't appreciate Disney's home-release 2D animated features when we had them, not knowing that a generation later kids would be glued to bizarre YouTube videos of Elsa from "Frozen" and Spider-Man.

As for the crystal cave sequence in particular? It doesn't feel half as long or as hopeless as I remembered it. It's a teeny bit claustrophobia-inducing at points, and maybe the choice to have Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Eeyore convinced that Pooh's dead (yup) for a solid five minutes is a tad too much, but the "eureka" moment revealing the movie's grip on my psyche never came. I called up my friend Paulina, a life-long Winnie the Pooh fan , to see if she remembered the movie and if it ever left a similar impression. Evidently, being much better-adjusted than I am, she remembered "Pooh's Grand Adventure" but never gave it, or any other piece of children's media, a second thought as being particularly frightening.

Perhaps I was just an easily-spooked baby, and my present-day aversion to proper horror movies backs that theory up. I still think my younger self was justified in covering my eyes during the boat scene in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and you'll never convince adult me that the CG water versions of TLC in the "Waterfalls" music video are anything less than uncannily terrifying, but "Pooh's Grand Adventure" is now granted a pass.

Well, mostly. It's not really the fault of "Pooh's Grand Adventure," and I certainly hope the parallels weren't intentional, but as I was busy brushing up on the movie and Pooh generally, I was reminded of the real life underground rescue with a tie to Winnie the Pooh. Jessica McClure, a.k.a. Baby Jessica — the then-18-month-old girl who fell in a well and became an early subject of 24 hour news — would sing "Winnie the Pooh," giving distressed rescue workers the only signal that she was alive down there.

Now, if when Pooh is rescued from the depths of the cave in the movie, he's singing his namesake song? That'd be worthy of a raised eyebrow or two and maybe a nostalgia-laced creepypasta. Instead, as the scene plays out he's just a hungry bear of very little brain being helped out by his friends, as any good Pooh story might go. With my perspective on Pooh finally set back to baseline, maybe now I can go see "Christopher Robin" and enjoy it for what it is… provided I don't get hung up on the all-too relatable work and relationship fears that grown-up Christopher Robin has in the film.