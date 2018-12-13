We Have To Admit, We'd Wear This Windows 95 Sweater

Growing up in the Seattle area, I peeped a good amount of Microsoft-branded apparel. You didn't need to look hard in a suburban thrift store to find t-shirts emblazoned with the Microsoft logo, occasionally accompanied by obscure product names (I really hope they made Songsmith shirts). I could understand being a little covetous of the ubiquitous Microsoft windbreakers or soft-shell jackets, the default uniform of cool programmer parents, but I don't remember ever yearning for wearables from the House of Gates. Now, that's changed.

Introducing the latest #Windows95 custom "softwear."😉 Wish you could rock the #WindowsUglySweater? 👀 your DMs, because we're giving a few lucky fans one of their very own. pic.twitter.com/84kQLtYsF2 — Windows (@Windows) December 13, 2018

Okay, Windows sweater designers — if you actually intended to make an ugly sweater, you missed the mark and landed squarely in hypebeast territory. An informal poll of my Digg colleagues tells me I'm not alone in thinking this sweater's too damn stylish:

I feel like, to balance the scales and restore a shred of my own integrity, I should point out that this sweater's definitely an anomaly: I don't think many folks would wait in long lines to pick up the latest Xbox apparel for any price higher than "free."

Also, since I'm blogging this from my trusty Mac, I think I'm obligated to remind everyone that Apple beat Microsoft to the gloriously retro sweater game in the '80s — y'know, when the style wasn't yet "retro."

Apple's clothing line, 1986. From The Apple Collection. pic.twitter.com/qXa1Z9dmTl — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) April 12, 2016

Anyway, the heart wants what it wants, and when it comes to this Windows 95 sweater, I've got to be true to myself.