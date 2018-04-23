YIKES

This Is The Last Thing You Want To See When Your Plane Is Experiencing Severe Turbulence

​As you may recall, last Tuesday a Southwest Airlines flight crash-landed in Philadelphia after one of its engines blew apart, spraying debris into the body of the plane. One person died after being partially sucked out of a window broken by the engine debris, and seven others were injured.

With that in mind, imagine how terrifying it might have been to see this happen on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi last Thursday:

 

Although the window panel broke off, "The outside window did not break and there was no depressurization," one source told the Times of India. Three passengers were injured, but thankfully no one was badly hurt.

Now might be a good time for airlines to make sure their planes' windows are securely fastened! 

[via Omar Quraishi]

