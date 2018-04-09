Comedian Dramatically Retells The Story Of His Toddler Son Taking A Tumble

Falling into a pile of nettles is probably not anyone's ideal, but watching it happen to someone else could be the inspiration you need to take your career to the next level.
When UK comedian William Andrews watched his four-year-old son accidentally take a tumble into a bunch of spiky plants, that's exactly what happened. Here's Andrews retelling the story via a dramatically delivered monologue extracted verbatim from his son's words:
If you enjoyed this and happen to be in the Edinburgh area, you're in luck: Andrews is performing there soon:
In the meantime, someone best fetch the boy cream, or he may never stop saying "ow."