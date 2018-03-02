Here's How Everyone Else Is Predicting The Big Six Oscars Categories For 2018

We've got our own ideas about how Best Picture could play out, but since the rest of the internet was so spot-on last year​ (with one big exception) we figured we should tally up their predictions again and see who comes out on top.

Best Supporting Actress

Prediction: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" — 81.25%

Though "I, Tonya" was snubbed for a Best Picture nomination (and what a shame that it was), Janney's been showered with awards for her portrayal of LaVona Golden. In the film, Tonya Harding's mom is sharp-tongued, abusive and totally unforgivable... but the Academy loves a good meanie.





Upset pick: Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" — 18.75%

Laurie Metcalf totally deserves recognition for her stellar work in "Lady Bird." Metcalf might have the best shot at taking this out of film's five nominations, so cross your fingers and hope that she does!





Best Supporting Actor

Prediction: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — 83.33%

He's got the Golden Globe, he's got the Screen Actors Guild award and he's Sam Rockwell dang it — he should get an Oscar at some point and it might as well be now. There's a chance that the criticisms of Dixon, Rockwell's oafish deputy, could hurt the actor's chance of winning, but don't count on it.





Upset pick: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project" — 12.5%

One critic in our roundup was convinced Christopher Plummer's last-minute Spacey swap will take the award, but forget that — if Rockwell doesn't take the award, Dafoe's should take home Supporting Actor for his scene with these Florida herons alone.





Best Actor

Prediction: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" — 100%

Absolutely everyone expects this category to be a snoozer this year. Disappearing beneath layers of makeup to play one of the most influential men in the 20th century is such an Oscars-y thing to do. Oldman will probably get it... sigh.





Upset pick:

If either Daniel Kaluuya or Timothée Chalamet get the award, expect them to totally bro-out together at the after parties.





Best Actress

Prediction: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — 92%

Whether or not you empathize with Mildred, McDormand's grieving mother with a worrying taste for fucking shit up, you're probably down to see a total barnburner of an acceptance speech from McDormand. Have your popcorn ready.





Upset pick: Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" — 8%

Robbie has the hardest job of all the cast in "I, Tonya," hands down. She has to be a little wild while seeming totally with-it compared to her mother or Shawn Eckhardt. She has to make you sympathetic to someone who, yeah, probably did plot to have her fellow figure skater clubbed in the knee. She had to figure skate! Okay, only a little.





Best Director

Prediction: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" — 95.83%



Guillermo made "Pan's Labyrinth." He made "Pacific Rim." He made the two "Hellboy" movies. He made "Blade II" (it owns, okay). He deserves this award, especially since "The Shape of Water" is, like all those other films, a masterclass in directing.





Upset pick: Greta Gerwig — 4.16%

Jordan Peele, Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson all deserve this award too, but if Greta wins it'd be a fitting coda to Natalie Portman calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their all-male slate of directing nominees.





Best Picture

Prediction: "The Shape of Water" — 58.33%

Oh boy, here's where the tally gets interesting. A majority of outlets are calling Best Picture for fish romance, but this is the category everyone is least sure of. If it's not "The Shape of Water," the favorite to win in an upset is...





Upset pick: "Get Out" — 20.83%



Jordan Peele's social thriller had the most support amongst out of the remaining predictions, with "Three Billboards" not far behind and "Lady Bird" as an absolute long-shot. Take from that what you will, and good luck with your Oscars pool.





A note on methodology: Nothing fancy here, just tallying up all the predictions we could find from publishers and movie critics around the internet and dividing to get some nifty percentages.