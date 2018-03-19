'Wild Wild Country' Is Your Next Netflix Obsession

From "Making a Murderer" to the Oscar-winning "Icarus" to the more recent "Flint Town," Netflix certainly has space carved out documentaries — there's ample support there for real stories told really, really well. The latest addition to this line-up is "Wild Wild Country," directed by brothers Maclain and Chapman Way and produced by the Duplass brothers. It concerns a clash between a small town and a cult that got ridiculously dangerous before becoming widely-forgotten part of American history. Here's what the reviews say:

'Wild Wild Country' Tells The Story Of The Rajneesh Movement's Time In Oregon

Directed by Chapman and Maclain Way (“The Battered Bastards of Baseball”), “Wild Wild Country” focuses on what at first seems like a relatively simple conflict. Followers of an Indian spiritual guru decided to build a commune in Oregon, and their neighbors were none too pleased about it.

[IndieWire]

Rajneesh came to fame in the late ’60s and ’70s as he attracted followers from all over the world to his ashram in Pune, India, which was known for intensely liberating group therapy and meditation sessions, as well as a free attitude toward sex. (He was nicknamed the “sex guru.”) In 1981, when the documentary begins, Rajneesh is relocating to rural Oregon to build a massive community on 80,000 acres of ranchland.

[Vogue]

While it all began with peace and love, it ended with attempted murder, the exploitation of thousands of homeless people, and cult leaders who ordered the poisoning of an entire town by spraying salad bars with salmonella.

The Events Are Probably Stranger Than You Can Imagine

It is a story that involves religion, free love, land use disputes, one of the co-founders of Nike, an exalted guru, abuse of power, arson, the wife of one of the producers of The Godfather, attempted murder, mass poisoning, an obsession with Rolls-Royces, the homeless, election battles, and one extremely bizarre anecdote about attempting to contaminate a town’s water supply using blended beaver parts.



[Vulture]

Told chronologically and using 250+ hours of footage and extensive new interviews, it places you into the contrasting experiences of people in this bizarre saga, leaving you to wonder in part how such a story could have been so forgotten by American history.

[RogerEbert.com]





At First, The Oregon Townsfolk Seem At Fault...

Like most good documentarians, the Ways conduct interviews with key figures in this drama without fully passing judgment on any of them and leaving it up to viewers to draw their own conclusions. There are moments, especially early on, when it seems like the citizens of Antelope may be acting purely out of bigotry and fear of the unknown.

[Vulture]

The residents who speak on camera talk about the absolute culture shock of the Rajneeshees coming in next door, and it becomes clear that the fear only sparked more defensiveness that turned into aggression on both sides. The images seen in the docuseries’ beginning moments, of swarms of people in red strolling through their quiet Oregon town as if it were a peaceful invasion, are startling enough. But that evolves into more surprising tension, especially when the American legal system gets involved, and tries to find any bureaucratic way possible to shut down the Rajneeshees.

[RogerEbert.com]





... As You Learn More About The Cult And About Sheela, Rajneesh's Second-In-Command, Things Get Twisted

Sheela — an outspoken figure who’s clearly a little too in love with the spotlight — is bound to be a polarizing figure for viewers. Even before accusations start getting tossed her way, she’s the antithesis of what Americans have come to expect from religious leaders. “Jesus said, ‘turn the other cheek,'” Sheela says after facing the first bit of resistance from Antelope residents. “Well, we say take both cheeks.” While she doesn’t engage in outright hate speech, Sheela is unafraid to provoke the masses.

[IndieWire]

It is thanks to her that Rajneeshpuram (as the commune was known) engaged in criminal activity against its Oregonian neighbors, including arson, biowarfare, and attempted murder.

[Vogue]

In short, [Sheela] makes Walter White look like Mary Poppins. She is fascinating. Someone should make a limited series just about her.

[Vulture]



The Way Brothers Draw On Tons Of Great Archival Footage

Recent fictionalized series about cults and cultlike groups, including Paramount’s Waco and American Horror Story: Cult, have floundered somewhat, partly because it’s difficult to dramatize the hold leaders like David Koresh and Charles Manson had on their followers. But with Wild Wild Country, it’s all there on tape. The series’s directors, Chapman Way and Maclain Way, have access to a wealth of news broadcasts, archival footage, and videos recorded by the Rajneeshees themselves.

[The Atlantic]

There are news reports from local and national outlets covering every piece of this conflict. Interviews from those reports show locals openly admitting to not liking the outsiders, but there are just as many interviews with Sheela saying horrible things about the townsfolk.

[IndieWire]





And The Story Definitely Resonates With Recent Events

“They’re invading,” an Oregonian said at the time. “Maybe not with bullets, but with money and, um, immoral sex.” In the long and successful fight to get rid of Rajneeshpuram — which led to the deportation of the Bhagwan and the jailing of some of his followers — the government used immigration law, accusations of church-and-state violations and the denial of voter registration as tactics.



[The New York Times]

[It's] in part the story of a generational divide, a culture war between smug flower children who heap contempt on their less enlightened neighbors and scowling old folks deeply suspicious of anyone who deviates from their “God, guns, and red meat” lifestyle. It’s also the story of what happens when you create a religion with no consistent moral center, as Bhagwan did when he cherry-picked spiritual teachings from around the globe to justify his love of diamond watches, Rolls-Royces, and huffing nitrous oxide.

[The A.V. Club]

It's a story that continues to replicate itself over and over across America: New populations with different cultures, beliefs, or races move into regions with established residents resistant to changing their habitual way of life.

[Thrillist]





The Interviews In 'Wild Wild Country' Make It Clear That, For Those Who Lived It, There Was No Tidy Ending

The talking head interviews add more to the story instead of normalizing the production, and like with the contemporary, excellent songs used to proclaim further storytelling inspiration, “Wild Wild Country” proves to be invigorating historical documentary filmmaking.

[RogerEbert.com]

What’s most striking about “Wild Wild Country” is how present, and unyielding, the passions of the combatants remain. Mention the Bhagwan and Prem Niren still chokes up, while a rancher who led the opposition still spits out the word “evil.”



[The New York Times]







TL;DR

It’s all quite relevant to today, but more than anything, “Wild Wild Country” does what neither side did in the ’80s: It pushes past the assumptions, the rage, the discrimination, the overt and implied xenophobia, and the troubling connections between church and state to illustrate what these people have in common and what prejudices drove them apart.

[IndieWire]





