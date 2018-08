​Driver Robert Wickens was airlifted to the hospital after this crash during Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway, after reportedly sustaining "injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine." The scary crash could have been even worse, as Wickens' car spun through the air and nearly hit fellow driver Ryan Hunter-Reay in the head:

This is scary how close Robert’s car was to hitting Ryan’s car... Watch the spinning car take out the camera pod at the top left. I love Indycar racing, but man everytime I attend a race or put it on, someone always gets hurt pic.twitter.com/jPc9LTmd77 — Ryan Pistana (@ryanpistana) August 19, 2018

Here's another look at the crash:

Robert Wickens was taken to a local hospital via helicopter after suffering a massive wreck at the IndyCar ABC Supply 500. Wickens was reportedly awake and alert after the crash, according to the IndyCar VP of Communications. pic.twitter.com/1l7HUw83Dz — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 19, 2018





