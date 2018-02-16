You Know You Should Know Microsoft Office, But Here's A Reminder Why

​It’s common knowledge that you should know the Microsoft Office Suite if you plan on continuing to be gainfully employed at pretty much any desk job. What’s less common knowledge (but should be) is that the people who know how to use it with total proficiency are the ones that stand out in a crowd, whether you're working on a team or interviewing for a position.

And we're not just talking about basic word processing here. There are a few lesser-known Microsoft apps (indie apps, if you will) that can dramatically change your workflow. Especially if you work with data sets. And even if you don't, being a data-driven worker increases your employability and makes you a more desirable candidate overall.

There are the Microsoft apps you know, then there's Microsoft Power BI, Advanced Excel, Advanced VBA and Advanced Microsoft Access. Knowing how to use them can make you a data monster (in a good way). This Microsoft Data Analysis Bundle trains you in five skills you can learn from this bundle, including:

How to make your data more interactive

Advanced Excel users know that visually displaying data can be the most impressive show of force, whether you're making your selling point during a pitch or presenting your case to change a project to your boss. This course shows you how to perform advanced graphing, where you can automate your spreadsheets and turn raw data into actionable decisions.

Create engaging visualizations

Numbers can be mind numbing — until you give them context, texture and meaning via the way you present it. Think of data as the building blocks to your story: your beginning, middle and end. It's only part of the puzzle to think of what the major points on the plot line are. To be masterful, it's all about how to tell the story. Microsoft Power BI helps you showcase complex data modeling relationships and generates dashboards that you can present to teammates, clients and future employers.

Automate complicated tasks

The reason most people despise Excel? Because it can feel tedious, and, if you’re doing it wrong, manual. But there's another way: you can automate a ton of those monotonous tasks in Excel using Advanced VBA. This bundle will show you how to write and implement Excel events, use input boxes to interact with end users and create cross-functional flowcharts in simple ways. Plus the VBA course is CPDUK-accredited, so it'll add an impressive bullet point to your resume.

Learn impressive advanced techniques

For all of you with a basic knowledge of Microsoft data services, courses like the one on Access will teach you best practices, so you can save time and work efficiently — no need to be a numbers-crunching wunderkind. This course shows you how to create and maintain macros and even discover advanced options for the use of forms.

Solve complex problems

How much data is too much data? Trick question. Data analysts usually have so much information available, that picking out the most important numbers is a critical skill all on its own. But part of the job is using all the data on hand (and the best tools available) to cull the most important thing out of them: answers.

