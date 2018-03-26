Why You Should Become A Full-Stack Developer

​Full-stack developers are the proverbial unicorns of the development world: fanciful and functional. We're going to assume unicorns are functional. Coveted by employers everywhere, full-stack developers possess a range of both front-end and back-end skills. If you're wondering why full-stack developers in such particular demand, it's because most developers are highly specialized. They either work in server-side programming (back-end), or client-end programming.

To further/ oversimplify: front-end development is all the stuff we see and engage with digitally. When the design of a website resonates with us or compels us to click, that's front-end design. Back-end stuff is what makes that all actually work. It's vital to the functioning of any website, from architecture to databases.

But full-stack developers need to be able to do both, and they're usually responsible for the end-to-end development of an application or website. They're deeply familiar with all the layers of a development cycle and can own any part of it, at any time. Just like unicorns, probably.

So, why pursue a career in full stack development?

Do you want to have multiple career options wherever you go? Or maybe you're just the type of person that loves dynamic change and learning new things constantly. That pretty much makes full-stack development the career for you. Full-stack developers constantly need to update their skill set and technical know-how, meaning you need to learn new stuff all the time. That actually helps you out in the long run: you'll be more valuable on any team with knowledge that's cutting-edge.

Another nice bonus: you get paid more. A salary study from Indeed.com reports that an average full stack developer in San Francisco, CA earns nearly $130,576 annually, compared to a web developer who makes about $94,614.

What skills should a full-stack developer have?

One of the best aspects of a job in full-stack development is that it's not static. The job requirements vary from place to place. But we've compiled a list of some highly regarded skills, including:

Proficiency with CSS & JS well (Media queries, Single page applications & DOM, ES6)

Knows how to work with streamlining tools like Grunt, Gulp & Browserify

Familiar with web frameworks, like Django or Node JS

Has worked with back-end technologies like SQL and NoSQL

Knows how to deploy code on AWS EC2 with Apache2 or Nginx as a web server

Has a working knowledge of Docker and Virtualization.

Can design a web application from beginning to end with many loosely coupled components

Has the expertise to suggest architectural changes to any software/website being developed

Can automate release cycles

Has the technical skill-set to switch from one domain to another, and/or one technology to another

Knows hybrid mobile app development with JS, Chrome extensions and progressive web apps

Sound like a lot? It is, but don't worry – some online learning materials like this Complete Full Stack Developer eBook Bundle can help you learn these essential skills and more.

It includes a whopping 16 best-selling e-books that you can refer back to and learn from, 24/7. Usually $464, you can get it now for $29, or 93% off the usual price.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.