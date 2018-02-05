What The Heck Is Going On With The Stock Market?

US Stocks fell sharply on Monday, continuing steep declines that began Friday. The S&P500 dropped by 4.1%, erasing its entire gains for 2018. At its lowest point in the day, the Dow Jones industrial average fell by close to 1,600 points before a small bounce back up, representing its biggest point drop (but not percent drop) in history and closing having fallen a little more than 1,100 points.

The falls are the biggest sell-offs since 2016, after what has been a bullish year. So, what's going on? Should we be worried yet? Here's what you need to know.

Investors Are Worried About Inflation And Interest

David Goldman writes on CNN that the plunge is partially due to fears of how inflation and rising interest will affect corporate profits.

Companies are starting to pay workers more to retain existing employees and attract new hires. Businesses will eventually have to raise prices on the stuff they sell to afford their growing payrolls. In economics, that's called inflation... The Federal Reserve combats inflation by raising its interest rates... The Fed planned on raising interest rates slowly this year — just three times in 2018... When the Fed raises rates, the cost of borrowing money increases. That means companies have to pay more for their loans, which cuts into corporate profits.

The Sell-Off Was Triggered By Last Week's Jobs Report, Which Showed Signs Of Rising Wages

The immediate catalyst was the jobs report, which showed the strong United States economy might finally be translating into rising wages for American workers — a sign that higher inflation could be around the corner. But what is really worrying investors is that the fuel behind this stock market boom, namely cheap money from global central banks, may disappear sooner than they thought... "It’s a legitimate concern, when inflation spikes up a little bit, that people should evaluate how is this going to affect profits and how is this going to affect the Fed," said Jonathan Golub, chief United States equity strategist at Credit Suisse. “The market is becoming more vigilant around these concerns, and that’s good and that’s healthy."

Investors Don't Know What To Predict With Trump's New Fed

Today, President Trump's newly appointed chair of The Fed, Jerome Powell was sworn in and replaced Janet Yellen. The turnover represents a set of upcoming Fed appointments that make its future policy decision hard to predict. Of increasing concern among investors is the possibility of four interest rate hikes in one year as opposed to the planned three.

“There’s a lingering fear of inflation at the Fed that may cause the Fed to tighten in anticipation of further improvement we might never see,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director at Stifel Fixed Income... While Yellen mentee Jerome Powell has a similar outlook as the former Fed chair, Piegza said the other members — and the three vacancies that President Donald Trump's administration has yet to fill — make monetary policy movements hard to predict. “There is no consensus among Fed officials,” she said. "We don’t know where the Fed is going from here… That certainly adds some increased volatility for market participants.”

Data from CME Group graphed by The Wall Street Journal shows that more traders have begun to predict that The Fed will increase interest rates quicker than it's said it will.

Interest In Bonds May Be Rising, Hurting Stocks

Another factor that may be affecting the stock market is the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-year high on Friday in a dramatic spike (it has since receded). Higher yields make bonds more attractive to investors and may hurt investments in the stock market.

US Treasury prices also have been hit by expectations that the US deficit will rise because of the recent tax cuts, leading to more government borrowing. In turn, this has hit stock market. Rising bond yields can undercut equities by lifting borrowing costs for companies and making returns from stocks look relatively less attractive.

We're Due For A Correction

As William Cohan writes for Vanity Fair, the market has been due for a correction after a 10-year positive run, suggesting that the dip is probably a normal adjustment in a market that has generally tended to go up and to the right.

As I warned last October, there are many reasons to think a minor correction was long overdue. Among them: the bull market is nearly 10 years old, and by any measure, that is a long, long time for stocks to keep going up. The inevitable correction was, well, inevitable... Periodic corrections of 4 percent or more in the stock market are healthy and inevitable, after the extraordinary run-up we have enjoyed since March 2009... Business cycle downturns are usually the result of declining irrational optimism and deteriorating economic factors. But while U.S. equities remain pricey—the S&P 500 is trading at more than 25 times earnings, well above the historical mean of 15.5 times earnings—the underlying economy is fine. The stock market is fine. The bond market is fine.



Finally, it's worth revisiting this 2016 piece from FiveThirtyEight's Ben Casselman, which reminds us, the casual stock market watchers, that the stock market is not the economy, and a sell-off isn't necessarily indicative of impending doom:



My usual approach to writing about the stock market is not to write about the stock market. Markets are important to investors, but despite what it might seem from this week’s banner headlines, the day-to-day moves in the Dow neither drive nor necessarily reflect developments in the economy as a whole.



