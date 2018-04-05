Sorry, Winter Weather Is Never Going To End This Year

This is fine in January, not in April

Happy 17th day of spring! Let's check in on some headlines about how Americans across the Midwest and East Coast are enjoying that pleasantly warm spring weather we've all come to know and love:

Don't hate me, but record-setting cold and snow are about to sweep across the US [Mashable]

Spring Fails to Start in the Midwest and East With Three Snowmakers Expected Into This Weekend [The Weather Channel]

Endless winter: Waves of cold, snow to punish Midwest and East [USA Today]

Unusual, record-breaking April cold to crash into eastern U.S. Friday through the weekend [Washington Post]

That can't be right. A mass delusion must have swept over US reporters. Let's check a source from across the pond:



US weather latest: Cold snap across America to break records for April weather [The Independent]



Ah, well. It appears that winter is indeed refusing to go away and might

decide to get worse again, with the potential for more snow and record-breaking low temperatures in the US.



Why is this happening? For one, a polar vortex has been chilling over the Hudson Bay in Canada for months now, sending waves of cold (and contributing to all those nor'easters that hit the East Coast in March), and it's still going, as Andrew Freedman points out at Mashable:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d1e73cd1d07449bd96dc54ed774a7486_bd4d80c992314252a5f8e5f5088089cc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





What month is this?

Next 7-days have a lot of blue (SNOW) in the forecast model maps.

Save us from this meddlesome #PolarVortex cold air and dastardly winter. pic.twitter.com/BDpbqDOp4j — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) April 2, 2018





So what does that mean temperature-wise? Do you really want to know? Here ya go:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c4c8e6af38fc40a7b6437c19ac4d4806_bd4d80c992314252a5f8e5f5088089cc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





You want snow too? Mother Nature has you covered (in snow):

What a lovely winter we're having this spring. Here's the SNOW FORECAST for Today-Saturday. ❄️❄️❄️❄️https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/fFy34mRWlV — NWS (@NWS) April 5, 2018





We would blame Punxsutawney Phil for seeing his shadow in February, but we're well beyond 6 weeks now. Now we're just angry.