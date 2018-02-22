Why Data Science And Machine Learning Are Concepts To Know Now

T​echnology is accelerating the rate of innovation around how companies use data. We produce massive amounts of data when we engage or interact with companies, and machine learning is helping them disseminate it in ways that are actionable and help drive the business forward.

What is machine learning? Well, it's a part of AI. And if you think that it's about robots doing our work, helping us get dressed in the morning, folding our laundry and propelling us down chutes to help us get to the gym, nah. That's an oversimplification about what AI actually does, and how it works. You can learn to make a living off AI and Machine learning with this $34 course bundle, but in the meantime, here's an intro to these somewhat foreign concepts.

AI is a complex beast with many moving parts, but its arms and legs would be made of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML). An example of AI would be self-driving cars, Siri on your phone and the recommendations you get on Amazon that has you buying a whole bunch of stuff you don't really need.

But machine learning, one of the things that makes up AI, is a little more similar to data science. ML gained a ton of recognition recently in the business world for the way it operates — essentially, a system of programming or computing where machines learn on their own. The way machine learning systems are able to effectively function based on previously acquired knowledge means they work without being hard-coded.

Let's take the example of self-driving cars: in a classic programming situation, there would be innumerable variables and conditions that programmers would need to hard-code into the car for it to work. Imagine all the rules you follow while driving and imagine writing each one of those out on a programmatic scale. Then imagine the other stuff you learn simply from driving yourself — how to assess whether to merge, how to stop for obstacles, etc.

Today, self-driving cars are a possibility because of machine learning. They take the extremely large data-set of experience on the road, and apply it to work more effectively as time goes on. Essentially, they're "learning" from themselves. This also helps out the programmers who make the cars. It's like the analogy of building a maze: instead of having to outline every single pathway out, all they need to do is build the maze itself — then state that the objective is to escape.

Machine learning is the biggest trend in business intelligence these days, helping companies better target their consumer's need for improved product recommendations. Better recommendations = more money. And because ML learns from data, knowing data science goes hand-in-hand with machine learning. That means people who know ML are also data scientists. And both data scientists and ML engineers earn upwards of $120,000.

