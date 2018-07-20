Whole Milk Is Good Now, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Whole milk is good now, there will be nothing like "The Dark Knight" again and your phone number isn't safe.

For most folks, things like full-fat yogurt, cheese and butter were seen as indulgences. Conversely, the rise of nut milks seemed like the healthier, sustainable choice. And while they're definitely more sustainable, a recent study has found that the saturated fats found in dairy products have little to no impact on overall mortality.

This week in the Atlantic, James Hamblin digests the recent findings, and suggests that while you certainly shouldn't go out and start chugging whole milk immediately, you don't really need to feel guilty about splurging on full fat yogurt, eating cheese and using butter.

Dairy fats aren't necessarily better than we thought they were, but they're not as bad as you've thought — to the point where it doesn't really matter if you decided to drink skim or whole. Hamblin suggests that the takeaway from this study is that you now have a greater freedom to choose what you consume not based on the nutritional value, but rather how sustainable it is. Which is kind of nice.

[The Atlantic]

Would you like to feel old? This week marks the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." Polygon has dedicated an entire week of coverage to the best installment of the Nolan Batman trilogy, but Matt Patches' inaugural essay in the series makes a crucial point about "The Dark Knight" — there has yet to be a superhero movie like it.

Who could have guessed in 2008 that both DC and Marvel would be warring with their own sprawling film franchises? At the time, "The Dark Knight" demonstrated that you could take the central themes of a comic book superhero and translate them to film, without having to overtly cater to the folks who just want to see the comics come to the silver screen.

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ballooned to some 20 films, paving the way for franchise after franchise getting greenlit left and right, we're probably not going to see a superhero production as meticulous and contained as the Nolan Batman trilogy, Patches argues.

Which is probably fine. "Black Panther" and "Thor: Ragnarok" are shining examples of how filmmakers can find space within the stodgy MCU to make something singular. Tastes will change. Eventually, existing franchises will become so large that their sprawling structures will be more of a liability than a boon. Maybe then we'll get something close to Nolan's "The Dark Knight" — but nothing that will capture the magic of the original.

[Polygon]

If you happen to own a short and simple Instagram or Twitter handle, hackers are trying to get your phone number. This week Motherboard's Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports on a group of hackers who are targeting folks with good Instagram handles, finding their phone numbers, and then getting them reassigned to a SIM card they own. Then, using that commandeered phone number, they take over a victim's accounts and sell off the handle for bitcoin ranging in the thousands of dollars.

It's yet another example of hackers not so much finding an exploit within the software, but rather in the human-operated systems that protect our accounts. With a small amount of personal information, hackers just call up your cellphone provider and get them to port over the number from the SIM in your phone to a SIM in theirs.

What's more, given the lucrative nature of trying to fence a sought-after handle, hackers are now dipping into a more traditional avenue of crime: bribes. Franceschi-Bicchierai reports of hackers slipping T-Mobile employees $50 to $100 to port over SIM cards as long as they look the other way.

The notion that our phone numbers are secure, because they manifest themselves in a device on hand at all times is a precarious one. While SIM hacking might make up for a small amount of cybercrime, and arguably only targets those with simple usernames, it's yet another example of us thinking something is secure up until the point that hackers prove that what was once a foolproof defense is now your weakest point.

[Motherboard]