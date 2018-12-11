'THE GUARDIANS AND THE WAR ON TRUTH'

Here Are Time's People Of The Year

​On Tuesday, Time magazine revealed its Person of the Year cover. This year, there are four sets of honorees and four covers, under the heading of "The Guardians and the War on Truth": Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul; the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper, who kept working after their Annapolis headquarters were targeted by a mass shooter; Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone, Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar after their reporting on the Rohingya atrocities; and Maria Ressa, whose news site Rappler has reported on the Philippines' brutal drug war President Rodrigo Duterte and now faces tax evasion charges from his administration: 

 
 


You can read more about each of them below:

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'THE GUARDIANS AND THE WAR ON TRUTH'

2 diggs
On Tuesday, Time magazine revealed its Person of the Year cover. This year, there are four sets of honorees and four covers, honoring reporters who faced dangerous conditions and kept reporting.
CHINOS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Custom-Made Chinos From Indochino

0 diggs indochino.com
Indochino have reinvented the chinos. This versatile wardrobe staple is available in four colors — khaki, olive, black and navy. A perfect fitting pair of custom-made pants for only $79 + free shipping!
LOOKING FOR SPACE? CANADA'S GOT SPACE

13 diggs
The US has a current estimated population of 327 million, whereas Canada has an estimated population of only 37 million. There are plenty of ways to describe, explain or visualize Canada's lack of people, but our current favorite for its sheer simplicity is this map.