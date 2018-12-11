Here Are Time's People Of The Year

​On Tuesday, Time magazine revealed its Person of the Year cover. This year, there are four sets of honorees and four covers, under the heading of "The Guardians and the War on Truth": Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul; the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper, who kept working after their Annapolis headquarters were targeted by a mass shooter; Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone, Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar after their reporting on the Rohingya atrocities; and Maria Ressa, whose news site Rappler has reported on the Philippines' brutal drug war President Rodrigo Duterte and now faces tax evasion charges from his administration:





You can read more about each of them below: