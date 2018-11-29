Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer Handcuffs Herself To Twitter HQ Door After Getting Banned, Rants To Uninterested New Yorkers

Laura Loomer is a far-right provocateur and activist who made the news most recently for receiving a permanent ban from Twitter after a tweet in which she attacked newly elected Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar​. In a YouTube video last Wednesday, she urged President Trump to step in and help, but today she took more direct action: handcuffing herself to (one of the) doors of Twitter's New York office.

Loomer, wearing a Star of David on her sweatshirt, repeatedly demanded through a bullhorn to know why she had been banned (and why Louis Farrakhan had not):

Yes, Laura Loomer is wearing a yellow Jewish star to protest being banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/S4NUz662z2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

she has the sign pic.twitter.com/sYdOzpyeKR — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 29, 2018

New Yorkers, both police and passersby, were not impressed:

The police have arrived at Laura Loomer's Twitter protest, and they are not happy! They tell her to move and take the handcuffs off or get arrested — one cop says, "You know, Twitter isn't the only thing for media." pic.twitter.com/RTS0NsgQxr — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

If you're wondering why Loomer is so worked up about her enforced separation from Twitter, consider Milo Yiannopoulos, another far-right provocateur who was banned from the platform in July 2016. Milo who? Exactly. Since he's been off Twitter, Yiannopoulos has largely dropped out of the zeitgeist, as Mashable's Rachel Kraus documented earlier this year:



[Milo] can keep talking, but it just does't matter if nobody is around to hear him.

Yiannopoulos' general misery and fear of violent retribution aren't something to celebrate. But now, Milo only makes news when something or someone cancels him; when people say "no" to his insistences that white privilege is fake or that black lives matter is a hate group. The fact that Yiannopoulos has found his reach and influence so depleted that he can't get new gigs and takes to comments on Facebook to complain shows the real world effect that de-platforming a toxic public figure can actually have.

[Mashable]

Loomer can still use YouTube, Facebook and other social media sites, but Twitter is uniquely primed to vault fringe figures into mainstream view — a fact Loomer used to her benefit in the past — and her brand of "activism" will have a tougher time making waves now that she's locked out. Just look — the most attention her ban has received has come from a video broadcasted on Twitter's live video service Periscope.



And thus, the handcuffs.







Update, 6:15 pm: Loomer gives up, gets handcuffs cut off:







Laura Loomer ended her Twitter protest, got cut out of the handcuffs. But she did not get her Twitter account back. pic.twitter.com/VNKO1uIxJK — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018



