Everything You Need To Know About Ed Whelan And His Bonkers Conspiracy Theory Of The Alleged Kavanaugh Assault

​The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation saga took a very strange turn last night when one of Kavanaugh's close friends tweeted out an alternate theory of the attempted rape of Christine Blasey Ford. Ed Whelan, a conservative lawyer and activist, wrote a Twitter thread arguing that there was another student at Georgetown Prep who looked quite a bit like Kavanaugh and who was more likely to have committed the alleged attempted rape than Kavanaugh. His tweetstorm included, per New York Magazine:

• A Google map of where Ford, Kavanaugh, and other alleged witnesses lived when they were in high school.

• Real estate photos of the home where Whelan thinks the incident might have occurred, based on Ford saying the house was "not far from" the Columbia Country Club.

• A floor plan that shows that the upstairs bathroom is across from a bedroom in this house, just like Ford described.

• And finally, the big reveal: 35 years ago, this was the home of a Georgetown Prep student who looks kind of like Kavanaugh and was also friends with Mark Judge (who was allegedly present during the assault). Yearbook photos and a current photo of the classmate are provided for comparison to Kavanaugh.

The person whom Whelan publicly accused of being Ford's real assailant is now a middle-school teacher and a private citizen who has not responded to reporters' request for comment on being thrown into the middle of this controversy against his will.

Ford quickly denied that there is any possibility she could have mixed up Kavanaugh with the man Whelan identified as the possible perpetrator. "I knew them both, and socialized with" Kavanaugh's alleged lookalike, Ford told the Washington Post. "There is zero chance that I would confuse them."



On Friday morning, Whelan deleted the thread and apologized for identifying Kavanaugh's classmate. (He didn't recant this theory, only apologize for naming Kavanaugh's alleged lookalike.)

I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh's Georgetown Prep classmate. I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 21, 2018

Whelan is a former law clerk to Clarence Thomas and currently the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank. He's also known in Washington as something of a partisan attack dog, and he's a close friend of Kavanaugh.

Whelan has been involved in helping to advise Kavanaugh's confirmation effort and is close friends with both Kavanaugh and Leonard Leo, the head of the Federalist Society who has been helping to spearhead the nomination. Kavanaugh and Whelan also worked together in the Bush administration.

Kavanaugh and his allies have been privately discussing a defense that would not question whether an incident involving Ford happened, but instead would raise doubts that the attacker was Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the discussions.



The close relationship between Kavanaugh and Whelan raises questions about whether Kavanaugh knew about or was involved with the development of Whelan's mistaken-identity theory.

Although Whelan is the only person who has publicly accused Kavanaugh's classmate of being the real perpetrator of the assault, other prominent Republicans have promoted the theory that Ford confused Kavanaugh with someone else. Orrin Hatch, one of the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in an interview on Monday that he believes that Ford is "mistaken" about the identity of her assailant. Hatch's deputy chief of staff and communications director, Matt Whitlock, appeared to have known about Whelan's theory ahead of time, tweeting "Keep an eye on Ed's tweets the next few days" on Wednesday morning. But then after Whelan's theory came in for universal condemnation, the communications director deleted that tweet and denied knowing or speaking to Whelan.

Deleted this earlier (from yesterday) because I didn’t want to promote a thread that dragged an unrelated private citizen into this unfortunate situation



I had no idea what Ed was planning (we’ve never spoken) beyond what he had tweeted about having info exonerating Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/r453gdPmfo — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) September 21, 2018

The communications adviser for the Senate Judiciary Committee also denied knowing anything about Whelan's theory ahead of time.

To reporters asking: The Senate Judiciary Committee had no knowledge or involvement. https://t.co/MBmqrwMyp5 — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) September 20, 2018

Regardless of who else knew about his theory ahead of time, Whelan's act of tweeting it out almost certainly constitutes libel.