Here's What To Read About Trump's SCOTUS Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

​On Monday night, President Donald Trump went on television to reveal his choice for the Supreme Court seat now open after Anthony Kennedy's retirement. He named Brett Kavanaugh. Naturally, most of us aren't really keeping tabs on the jurisprudence of judges from the US appellate courts, so you would be forgiven for not knowing immediately what sort of impact this might have on the future of US policy.

As such, here are a few pieces to read in order to orient yourself on the ideology of Brett Kavanaugh.

He Would Most Likely Vote To Repeal Roe V. Wade

As expected, Trump's nominee would be one to shift the court further right than it has been in generations. The most prominent policy consequence of this would be to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion here in the US. Here, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern points to a 2017 opinion issued by Kavanaugh that will likely shape how the repeal will play out.

A conservative state will pass a draconian anti-abortion restriction—one that shutters all abortion clinics, perhaps, or outlaws abortion after a fetal “heartbeat” is detected. With Kavanaugh providing the decisive fifth vote, the court will rule that the state law does not pose an “undue burden” to abortion access; after all, the government has an interest in “favoring fetal life,” and women who truly want an abortion can go to another state. The majority may not admit what it is doing. But in practice, it will be overturning Roe.



[Slate]

He Is The Shining Example Of A DC Insider

Looking back on Kavanaugh's political experience reads as a sort of movie-extra-who's-managed-to-be-in-everything — just about every major political event within the past two decades Kavanaugh has been, at the very lease, present for. FiveThirtyEight's Oliver Roeder and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, track (and quantify!) Kavanaugh's history of political leanings.

Kavanaugh is far from an unknown quantity in D.C., and his detractors — from both the left and the right — have already spent the better part of a week working to put him in a negative light. Several of the other front-runners for Kennedy’s seat were political outsiders, with roots in the Midwest, degrees from non-Ivy League law schools, and relatively little experience inside the Beltway. Kavanaugh, on the other hand, is a consummate D.C. insider with decades of close ties to the Washington establishment. Before clerking for Kennedy, he worked briefly in the office of the solicitor general, Ken Starr, who went on to become the independent counsel tasked with investigating Bill and Hillary Clinton’s role in the Whitewater land deal. Starr hired Kavanaugh to work on the investigation, and Kavanaugh was later a lead author on the Starr Report, which outlined possible grounds for Clinton’s impeachment.



[FiveThirtyEight]

Naturally, He Opposes Net Neutrality

While the FCC managed to repeal net neutrality last month, some states have taken matters into their own hands, upholding the rules around fair and open access to the internet. If confirmed, Kavanaugh's presence on the bench could spell the end for a potential revival of federally-mandated net neutrality rules, argues Wired's Issie Lapowsky.

In May of 2017, Kavanaugh argued that net neutrality violates internet service providers' First Amendment rights in a dissent to a DC Circuit Court decision regarding the Federal Communication Commission's 2015 order, upholding net neutrality. The dissent hinges on a case from the 1990s called Turner Broadcasting v. FCC, which established that cable companies were protected by the First Amendment, just as newspaper publishers and pamphleteers were. "Just like cable operators, Internet service providers deliver content to consumers. Internet service providers may not necessarily generate much content of their own, but they may decide what content they will transmit, just as cable operators decide what content they will transmit," Kavanaugh wrote. "Deciding whether and how to transmit ESPN and deciding whether and how to transmit ESPN.com are not meaningfully different for First Amendment purposes."

[Wired]

Conservatives Are Wringing Their Hands Over If Kavanaugh Is Conservative Enough

The National Review's David French voices some worry that Kavanaugh, while arriving at the same positions as past conservative justices, did not do so in a way that's in line with popular conservative thinking. Conservatives are winning, but are they winning big? David French isn't so sure.

In evaluating Kavanaugh, there’s only one reasonable conclusion to draw: He’d be an excellent Supreme Court justice, and he would make the Court substantially more originalist and rigorous.

But saying that he’s an excellent pick is not the same thing as saying that he’s the best available pick. There’s a difference between a home run and a grand slam. The question — given this unique moment in which the Trump administration is listening to the best conservative legal minds, Republicans control the Senate, and the filibuster is a thing of the past — is whether Kavanaugh represents the grand slam.

[National Review]



