Which States Drink The Most Alcohol, Mapped

Thirty states consume more than 2.31 gallons of alcohol per person per year, but the hardest-drinking states seem to be concentrated on one coast.

According to this map by VinePair, the east coast claims three spots among the top five states by per-capita alcohol consumption. New Hampshire tops the charts, followed by Washington DC and Delaware:

On the other end of the spectrum, there's Utah, which has some of the most rigorous drinking laws in the country. According to data provided by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the average Utahn only drinks 1.34 gallons of alcohol per year, which is less than a third of the 4.76 gallons consumed by the average New Hampshire resident.

[VinePair]