Climate Change Is Going To Cook Us, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: We're all frogs in slowly boiling water, parking is killing American cities and ketamine might be the real deal.

Amongst all the other news over the past few weeks, you might have noticed a disturbing trend — extreme heat and deadly events tied to that heat all across the northern hemisphere. Hundreds have died from extreme heat, wildfires and flooding in recent days, and this level of extreme weather events seems to be the new normal.

Discussions about the effects of climate change often focus on 100-year forecasts, with catastrophic sea-level rise and unrecognizable climate zones, but the effects are already here and we're feeling them. A few degrees of heat may not seem as serious as a few feet of sea-level rise, but if, say, parts of southeast Asia soon become uninhabitable during the summer, things are looking quite serious indeed.

The boiling frog parable may seem cliché at this point, but it is the direction we seem to be headed in.

[Digg]

If you've ever struggled to find parking in a city, you might take issue with the argument that there's too much parking infrastructure in cities. But a new study makes a strong argument that that is exactly the case. Take Des Moines, Iowa, which has nearly 20 times as many parking spots as it does households. All those parking spaces have a replacement cost of $6.4 billion — or $77,000 per resident.

One culprit is likely parking minimum regulations, which require developers to build more parking when building residential or commercial properties, even when more parking space isn't necessary. And given housing shortages in cities across the US, the dead space taken up by excess parking is indeed strangling growth — and driving up home prices.

[CityLab]





Ketamine Might Actually Be The Real Deal For Treating Depression

Ketamine is mainly known as a party drug, but the veterinary anesthetic may have another, far more serious use: As a fix for treatment-resistant depression. Writing in Vox, Alice Levitt talks about trying ketamine infusion therapy in an attempt to fix her depression and suicidal tendencies: "I've been in therapy on and off for more than 30 years, since I was 5, and on depression medication for more than a decade. Nothing seemed to work."

The prospect of widespread use of ketamine isn't without controversy, but Levitt's testimony ("by the time I woke up the next day, I was in less psychic pain and had more purpose") demands to be heard.

[Vox]