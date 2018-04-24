What is ReactJS & Why Should You Learn it?

When it comes to coding, you've got to be strategic about which languages to learn. If you're looking for a programming language utilized by some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world, direct your gaze to ReactJS.

ReactJS is an open-source JavaScript library used to build user interfaces specifically for single page applications, widely employed by Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Paypal, Apple and more. React is used by developers primarily to create large-scale applications that can change data without needing to reload the page in a fast, scalable and intuitive way. It works only on user interfaces in an application, which is why we're probably most familiar with coming across it in apps like Instagram, Facebook and Netflix (just think of your feeds reloading with fresh content in real time).

But React is used for far more than just the social media and entertainment apps we know and love. It has a broad reach and wide variety of applications, from developing autonomous cars to web applications, native mobile apps, command line interfaces, avionics and more. That means it's a frame library that can be used for many things, making it a highly useful language to learn.

Here are some other useful features of React:

JSX

Instead of the usual JavaScript that's used for templating, React utilizes JSX — a simple JavaScript that uses HTML quoting. You can also use HTML tag syntax to render subcomponents, or write in good old-fashioned JavaScript, meaning you have flexibility as you code, either way.

Single-Way Data Flow

In React, immutable values are passed to the component's renderer as properties in the HTML tags. Components can't directly modify the properties, but pass the call back functions — so as properties flow down, actions flow up.

Virtual Document Object Model

React creates an in-memory data structure cache which updates the browser.

And outside of these useful features, React is also:

1. Simple And Intuitive To Use

It's easier to figure out ReactJS — it's simple to learn, lets you develop web and mobile apps and the framework you need to support it. Plus, JSX makes the code more intuitive to write.

2. Easier To Learn

If you have even a basic understanding of programming, you can pick up React far more easily than you would Angular and Ember (both domain specific languages) — but for React, just a working knowledge of CSS and HTML will do.

3. Wide Application

Sure, React is known for its use in mobile applications — but the language is intrinsically made for reusability, meaning you can use it across IOS, Android and Web applications.

4. Simple To De-Bug

React's one-way data binding and flow architecture makes it easier to debug self-contained components of large ReactJS apps.

5. Built For Performance

React does not offer any concept of a built-in container for dependency, so you can use Babel and ReactJS-di to inject dependencies automatically. Plus, React JS is easy to test, meaning you can easily see the output and triggered actions, events, functions and more.

