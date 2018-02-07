What The Heck Is Growth Hacking?

There are a lot of annoying phrases in Silicon Valley. Like how much "sweat equity" we need to put into this "bleeding edge" product by a team of our best "rockstars and ninjas". Gross.

A phrase that's used without a lot of foresight (but with some actual meaning) is "growth hacking". It's a misnomer in some ways, like a marketing gimmick in and of itself. But growth hacking is a valuable skill, and it does differ from traditional marketing.

Growth Hacking vs. Marketing

It's the same — but different. Growth hackers are marketers but with a different set of priorities and challenges that are geared more specifically towards startups, versus corporations. Here are some of the key differences.

1. Startups need to figure out what works and how to market it — simultaneously.

Some people call this little trick "flying the plane and building it.” More established companies know exactly what they're selling (product, service or both) and who they're selling it to. And they know how to best reach those people. So really, they're just trying to make their marketing engine run faster/better. In a startup, you might not know who your core audience is or if they will want to buy your product/service. You also may not know what channels would be best to reach them — so while product and engineering teams are managing the build out, marketing teams need to work alongside them simultaneously to develop targeting, messaging and more.

2. Startups are designed for exponential growth.

Most startups target growth of 20% month over month (or more), but corporations are doing just fine with 5% year over year. As such, the clip of activity at startups is beyond rapid. Marketers who work in a corporate environment need to deal with mature businesses with market penetration that still need to grow in some ways — think of trying to establish new roads and alleys in a city. But with startups, you need to build out superhighways in the middle of nowhere and develop explosive growth numbers out of a much smaller customer base.

3. Startups lack the same brand equity and/or resources.

A stranger on the street won't know Startup [X] — but if you mention Apple, Google or Microsoft, we're 99.99% sure they will definitely know those companies. So startups need to both educate and acquire their customer, usually at the same time.

Growth hackers, as a result, are the combined sum of skills necessary to meet the unique challenges they face: a combination of viral and paid acquisition, content marketing (including email marketing), SEO and A/B testing and analytics. All these tools are used within the realm of general marketing too — but with growth marketing, it's about making the trajectory of the company's key metrics go up and to the right. A successful growth marketer will help their startup grow from zero to hundreds of millions of users in a few years. It's all about the unique combination of the digital strategies and tools to accomplish that.

