Everything You Want To Know About 'Fortnite,' The Video Game That's Taken Over The Internet

Video games! They bring people together. This has never been more true than last night when Drake, a wildly successful musical artist, logged into "Fortnite", a video game, to play with Ninja, a wildly successful Twitch streamer. Chances are, only two-thirds of the words in that previous sentence make sense to you. That's cool. One of the neat things in life is learning about and eventually gaining an appreciation for things that otherwise seem confusing and impenetrable.



So, c'mon, let's unpack the cultural significance of Drake playing a video game live on the internet!

OK, What Is This 'Fortnite'?

In absolute terms "Fortnite" is a third-person online multiplayer shooter, developed by Epic Games. First released in the summer of 2017, "Fortnite" was originally devised as a survival game, a popular game genre that kind of dominated video games from 2013 until recently. As the name implies, survival games pit you, and perhaps some friends, against some open world environment that wants to kill you.

In the case of "Fortnite," you and some friends are dropped onto an island. You acquire guns, supplies and materials to build fortresses — all in the service of defending yourself from waves of computer-controlled enemies. It's not a perfect metaphor, but "Fortnite," and other games like it, is sort of like the film "28 Days Later." You start with nothing, running in fear of everything. Eventually, you find a gun and things get better.

It's good fun! But "Fortnite" was released during an unfortunate time for survival games. Back in March of 2017 a little game known as "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" hit Steam's Early Access program. Itself a spin-off of the popular survival game "DayZ33," "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds" — nicknamed PUBG — introduced an entirely new game mode to the genre of online multiplayer shooters: battle royale. You're dropped onto an island with a maximum of 99 other people, last one standing wins. If that sounds familiar, yes, it is almost exactly like the film "Battle Royale."

And so in September of 2017, Epic released "Fortnite: Battle Royale." While it didn't immediately unseat "PUBG" within the past few months or so, "Fortnite" has become the most popular game to watch on Twitch. Why? Well, it could be that "Fortnite's" version of battle royale is currently free-to-play. It could be that the art direction of "Fortnite" is more playful compared to the staid realism of PUBG, making it more palatable to parents and attractive to the Minecraft Generation of gamers looking for the next new thing. It could even be that the mechanics of "Fortnite" — chief of which is the building mechanic that lets you construct walls, stairs and traps in seconds — just creates a higher skill ceiling and a deeper game experience?

To get a sense of what I'm talking about here, here's Shroud, arguably one of the best PUBG players on the planet, winning a game in PUBG:

And here's Myth and Daequan, arguably two of the best "Fortnite: Battle Royale" players on the planet, fighting it out for a win:

Notice a difference? At a high level, PUBG requires impeccable situational awareness, near-perfect aim and an uncanny ability to use your position and the nearby terrain to put your enemy in a place where he doesn't want to be. Mostly this boils down to two folks just kinda peeking out behind trees and rocks. "Fortnite: Battle Royale" requires all of that, but also demands that you're able to furiously out-tower your opponent until you can jump down onto them and lay waste to them with a shotgun. It looks absolutely insane.

And Who Is This Ninja Fellow?

In absolute terms, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is the most popular streamer on Twitch who plays the most popular game on Twitch. He started out in the e-sports world as a professional "Halo" player. Like most, in 2017 he gave up competing in lieu of more lucrative lines of work like streaming PUBG. Eventually, he switched to "Fortnite: Battle Royale" and then skyrocketed to the top of Twitch.

There's been some debate over the legitimacy of Ninja's ascent into streaming stardom — accusations of being an unwitting beneficiary of bot accounts looking to score "Fortnite" gear — but for what it's worth he's legitimately good at the game, has played with the former king of Twitch, Shroud, a few times and genuinely seems like a nice guy.

How Does Drake Fit Into All Of This?

I know it sounds crazy, but famous people also play video games. T-Pain sometimes streams "Overwatch." In the very same night that Drake dropped into Fortnite, Ninja also played with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster and Travis Scott.

It's not a stretch to imagine that Drake, a very popular person who enjoys a round of "Fortnite" or two, would want to play a few games with Ninja, a very popular "Fortnite" streamer who enjoys Drake's music. Still, it is kinda surreal that at one point 630,000 people watched Drake, disguised as a bush, follow Ninja around in a video game.

If there was a single thought to sum up this colliding of worlds, it'd be Waypoint's Austin Walker:

"Let me try this Discord thing." -Drake



what is 2018 — austin walker (@austin_walker) March 15, 2018

On balance, the internet might be a flaming trash pile of hatred and misinformation, but it is cool to see that once in a while it can bring people together... to play a game in which the goal is to kill everything that moves. Video games, baby!